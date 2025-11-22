KAFF Expands Its Retail Footprint with the Launch of a New Exclusive Brand Store in Hyderabad

KAFF Appliances India Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading names in premium built-in kitchen solutions, has announced the grand opening of its new exclusive brand store Vihaan Goyal Gallery in Hyderabad, Telangana. This addition marks another strong step in KAFF’s mission to offer customers across India an immersive and world-class kitchen experience.

Located at 5-1-661, Troop Bazaar, Koti, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500001, the new KAFF Brand Store brings together an extensive range of KAFF’s innovative, high-performance kitchen solutions under one roof. Customers can explore the latest collection of built-in chimneys, cooktops, hobs, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, wine coolers, sinks, and an array of premium kitchen hardware.

Designed to inspire contemporary homeowners and modular-kitchen buyers, the store showcases KAFF’s signature blend of technology, craftsmanship, and modern aesthetics. With live displays and expert guidance, the store ensures that visitors experience first-hand the seamless integration, superior performance, and elegant design that KAFF appliances are known for.

Speaking about the launch, Nalin Kumar, COO, KAFF India, said “We are delighted to officially welcome M/s Vihaan Goyal Gallery to the KAFF family. This store reflects our ongoing effort to create experiential spaces where customers can interact with our products in the most authentic and hands-on way. Hyderabad has always welcomed modern kitchen innovation, and we are confident that this outlet will help more families discover the comfort, convenience, and sophistication that KAFF brings to Indian homes.”

The store, inaugurated on 21st November, marks the beginning of an exciting retail chapter for KAFF in Hyderabad. With this launch, KAFF continues to strengthen its presence across India by expanding its network of exclusive brand outlets and experiential centers. Residents of Hyderabad can now visit the new showroom to explore KAFF’s premium range and discover tailored kitchen solutions designed to meet diverse lifestyle needs.