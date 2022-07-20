Kagool expands Hyderabad centre

Hyderabad: UK-based data analyst and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool today announced the expansion of its Hyderabad operations by acquiring additional office space at Kapil towers building at Nanakramguda, Gachibowli. Dan Barlow, CEO of Kagool Group, inaugurated the new 17,000-sft office space capable of accommodating 200 employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dan Barlow said: "The expansion of Hyderabad operations is in line with our stated aggressive growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion and shoring up bench strength. The Hyderabad centre expansion comes close on the heels of opening Kagool's centre in Pune this week and the two initiatives keep us on track of achieving targeted India expansion."

"Kagool has upwardly revised its projected investments in India expansion plans to $8 million over the next three years. Our 160-seater Pune centre will go live from August 1, 2022 and is in alignment with our aim of becoming 2000-strong company in India by 2025. We will foray into more Indian cities during this period," Dan Barlow added.

Prashant Vithal Patel, COO & CIO Kagool Group, said: "We choose India as our Global Delivery & Research Center due to its massive pool of high-caliber talent. Our Hyderabad and Pune centres will not only help us further scale our services offering in ERP, integrations, data management & analytics but will also enable us to expand our product portfolio."