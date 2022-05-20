Karti Chidambaram's CA in 4-day CBI custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday handed over S Bhaskararaman, the Chartered Accountant of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, to the CBI for four day's custodial interrogation in connection with a Rs 50 lakh alleged bribery case for clearing visas of 263 Chinese nationals working at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd in Punjab.

Special CBI Judge Prashant Kumar passed the order noting that the investigation was at its initial stage, and the accused was required to be quizzed. The bribery incident is reported to have taken place in 2011 when Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister. "It is reflected from the submissions of CBI that investigation has started in this case which is at its inception and investigation officer requires some time to collect all the relevant information which may be necessary in this case, therefore, in my considered opinion, it would be appropriate that 4 days police remand custody is granted to the CBI," the judge said.

He noted that the accused was admittedly CA of Kartik Chidambaram and he had been wanted in another case wherein he was been enlarged on bail. "The FIR is dated May 14, 2022. It is further reflected that though the accused has been inquired during this period, however, a detailed inquiry as well as the recording of his statement is yet to be done. It is also stated by and on behalf of CBI that there are other accused persons involved in this case for which relevant information is required to proceed ahead in this case," the court noted.