Kashmirica Celebrates 7th Anniversary with a Renewed Vision for Social Impact and Artisan Empowerment

Srinagar, Kashmir - Kashmirica, the premier destination for authentic Kashmiri artisanal products, proudly announces its 7th anniversary today. Since its inception, the brand has served over 10,000 customers worldwide, bridging the gap between the secluded valleys of the Himalayas and global connoisseurs of fine art.

Founded in 2019 by Mir Saeid, Kashmirica was born from a deep-seated longing for home and a desire to rewrite the narrative of a region often defined by its struggles. Saeid, who left Kashmir at the age of 21 to pursue a life in the United Kingdom and later Canada, never lost the connection to the sights and sounds of his childhood. Having grown up amidst conflict and witnessing the resulting poverty firsthand, Saeid remained captivated by the resilience and beauty of Kashmiri handmade art.

“Kashmirica was never just a business venture for me; it was a response to a lifelong ache for my homeland,” said Mir Saeid, Founder of Kashmirica. “As a child, I saw both the harsh realities of conflict and the incredible magic of our artisans' hands. When I moved West, I realized that these masters of craft were invisible to the world. In 2019, launching an online store dedicated to authentic Kashmiri art was a novel, even risky, idea. Today, seeing 10,000 people across the globe cherish a piece of my home is a dream realized.”

The 7th-anniversary milestone marks a pivotal "rekindling" for the brand. Saeid is currently leading a comprehensive brand rehaul, aimed at scaling Kashmirica’s operations to provide even more employment opportunities within the valley. The initiative focuses on discovering untapped designs and partnering with a new generation of artisans to bring high-end, contemporary Kashmiri products to the international market.

Kashmirica distinguishes itself as a dedicated social impact brand. Central to its mission is a commitment to poverty alleviation, with 2.5% of all profits directed back into the local community. The brand’s long-term roadmap includes the establishment of a full-scale NGO. This organization will be dedicated to improving the livelihoods of artisans through fair wages, healthcare, and education, ensuring that the fine crafts industry remains a viable and prestigious career for future generations.

“Our success is measured not just by the number of pashminas or wood-carvings we ship, but by the stability we provide to the families in Kashmir,” Saeid continued. “This year, we are doubling down on our roots. We are scouring the valley for the finest artisans who have been overlooked, ensuring their craft reaches the global stage. We want Kashmirica to be synonymous with both luxury and legacy.”

As Kashmirica enters its eighth year, it stands as a testament to the power of cultural preservation and the impact of conscious consumerism.

For more information about Kashmirica and its mission, please visit www.kashmirica.com.