Kenvue Strengthens Its Hydration Portfolio in India with ORSL TM and eRZL TM Offering Complete Hydration

With its “Double Power for Complete Hydration” brand strategy, the company is set to provide consumers two scientifically backed hydration brands-ORSLTM and eRZLTM.

· ORSLTM (औरसल): ORSLTM will now become the brand name of the company’s ORS portfolio based on World Health Organization (W.H.O) formula to address diarrhoeal dehydration. It is available in Ready-to-Drink and Powder formats.

· eRZLTM (एर्ज़िल): Effective January 2026, eRZLTM is the new brand name of its science-backed electrolyte drink portfolio (erstwhile ORSL electrolyte drinks portfolio) for everyday hydration and recovery for tiredness and exhaustion.

eRZL TM New and Improved composition

To further its commitment to provide consumers with science-backed hydration solutions, the company launches eRZL TM with a New & Improved composition. eRZL TM provides faster hydration compared to water with 1.4X more electrolytes and 8X less sugar compared to the previous composition and acts as an adjuvant when feeling depleted during mild to moderate dehydration in conditions such as heat exhaustion, muscle cramps etc or feeling low due to tiredness and weakness. Designed for everyday hydration, eRZL TM Electrolyte Drink combines three vital electrolytes (Sodium, Potassium, Chloride) and Vitamin C along with real fruit juice offering hydration that is tasty and guilt free.

Commenting on the company’s dual brand hydration strategy, Manish Anandani, Managing Director-India, Kenvue, stated, “For years, we have been at the forefront of the hydration category, driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs and a strong scientific foundation. As dehydration emerges as an important health concern, we have been innovating and expanding our hydration portfolio to address these needs. Taking another step, we are delighted to launch our distinct two-brand strategy-ORSL TM and eRZL TM to address diarrheal and everyday hydration needs and to capitalize on the immense potential of India's electrolyte drink category which is growing at a rapid pace. We remain committed to strengthening awareness around hydration across both illness and everyday care with superior hydration products, while complementing broader public health efforts.”

Speaking on the launch and improved composition, Prashant Shinde, Business Unit Head – Self Care, Kenvue in India said, “In recent years, the health and wellness trend has accelerated. Consumers are increasingly seeking low sugar, low calorie options as well as tailored hydration solutions beyond water when they are feeling ill or depleted. The all new eRZL TM with its improved composition provides consumers with a healthy hydration option for such occasions to feel better faster.”