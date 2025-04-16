Khaitan & Co, MakeMyTrip, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas rank top 3 on LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Midsize Companies India list

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, today unveiled the 2025 Top Midsize Companies India list, featuring 15 companies with fewer than 5,000 employees globally and at least 250 employees in India, where professionals can build and grow their careers. Based on the activity of millions of professionals on the platform, the list provides insights on in-demand skills, top locations, and the largest job functions within these companies, helping job seekers find their next opportunity.

Derived from LinkedIn data across eight pillars — including ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, and company affinity — the list highlights organisations that are investing in talent and actively hiring in a competitive job market.

Khaitan & Co (#1) leads this year’s list, followed by MakeMyTrip (#2) and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (#3), reflecting the strength of the legal and travel sectors in creating career opportunities across India. They are hiring for roles such as Lawyer, Legal Associate, Account Manager, and Business Development Manager, with strong demand for skills like Constitutional Law, Travel Management, and Revenue Analysis. Most hiring is concentrated in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Delhi-NCR.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor said, “This year’s list spotlights growth opportunities in companies where teams are lean, roles are hands-on, and chances of creating direct business impact are abundant. Fourteen of the 15 companies are headquartered in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Law firms in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are actively hiring legal talent, Bengaluru is hiring for software testing and AI applications roles, and Hyderabad is building demand in pharma, semiconductors, and media operations. Professionals with a mix of domain knowledge, technical expertise, and strong communication and problem-solving skills that cut across these sectors will have the edge in landing a job at one of these Midsize companies.”

The list shows that Midsize companies are offering career opportunities in sector-specific areas such as drug discovery, healthcare technology, and consumer retail. Aragen Life Sciences (#4) is hiring professionals with Genetic Engineering and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing skills, while Tricog Health (#7) is focused on roles that require expertise in Biomedical Engineering and Public Health. Nykaa (#5) is creating opportunities in Retail, Cosmetology, and Conceptual Art, with roles including Beauty Advisor, Brand Manager, and Shop Manager.

According to the LinkedIn list, companies such as Sasken Technologies (#9) and MosChip (#13) are helping build careers in engineering and design. They are hiring Design Engineers, Embedded Software Engineers, and System Engineers, with growing demand for skills in Signal Processing, Electronic Control Systems, and Mobile Application Development.

Other companies on the list include those working in public relations, education technology, nonprofit services, and home services. Adfactors PR (#8), PRADAN (#10), Excelsoft Technologies (#11), and Urban Company (#12) are hiring for roles such as Account Executive, Software Engineer, Development Specialist, and Business Development Associate. These companies are hiring talent with Corporate Communications, Active Learning, Public Policy, and Cosmetology skills.

Here are the 15 companies that made it to the 2025 Top Midsize Companies India list:

Khaitan & Co

MakeMyTrip

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

Aragen Life Sciences

Nykaa

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Tricog Health

Adfactors PR

Sasken Technologies Limited

Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN)

Excelsoft Technologies

Urban Company

MosChip®

MediaMint

Tricon Infotech

Methodology:

The methodology for Top Midsize Companies is built on research around what it means to build a great career, matched to exclusive LinkedIn data that can uniquely tell that story for our members. There are eight key pillars to the methodology, each revealing an important element of career progression:

Ability to advance: Tracks how employees are getting ahead at the company as well as how they move up when they move to a new company.

Skills growth: Tracks how employees are gaining skills across the company while employed there.

Company stability: Tracks attrition and retention at the company.

External opportunity: Looking at recruiter outreach across employees at the company.

Company affinity: Tracks internal connection volume, controlled for company size: Gets to the idea of “culture” with a metric.

Gender diversity: Measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries.

Educational background: Tracks spread of educational background from no degree through doctorates.

Employee presence in the country: Company size in the country relative to other companies.

To be eligible for the LinkedIn Top Companies Midsize 2025 list, companies must be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear, have fewer than 5,000 global employees, and at least 250 in the country as of December 31, 2024. Attrition can be no higher than 10% over the methodology time period, based on LinkedIn data. The methodology time frame is January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024. This analysis represents the world seen through the lens of LinkedIn data, drawn from the anonymised and aggregated profile information of LinkedIn's members around the world.