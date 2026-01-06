Khelo India Beach Games have expanded horizon of Indian sports, created new pathways for talent development: PM Narendra Modi

Diu is wearing a festive look with the Khelo India Beach Games mascot ‘Pearl’ – the happy and energetic dolphin – welcoming athletes, support staff, volunteers and all stake holders associated with KIBG 2026.

The Khelo India Beach Games, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations.

More than 1,100 athletes will compete in eight different sports – volleyball, soccer, sepak takraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, Open water swimming, mallakhamb and tug-of-war. The first six will be medal sports and 32 gold medals will be up for grabs.

While wishing good luck to the athletes and congratulating the Union Territory for hosting KIBG 2026, PM Modi said: “The Khelo India Beach Games occupy a special place in India’s sporting landscape. Beach and coastal sports demand physical endurance, mental strength and the ability to perform under constantly changing conditions. By bringing emerging disciplines to the forefront, these Games expand the horizons of Indian sport and create new pathways for talent to be discovered, recognised and nurtured.”

PM Modi lauded the UT oragnisers for choosing Ghogla Beach as a venue. “The choice of Ghoghla Beach, a Blue Flag certified beach, as the venue is particularly noteworthy. Sport, when hosted in harmony with nature, becomes a powerful medium for both athletic achievements and environmental awareness. This setting reminds us that excellence and sustainability progress together.”

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026 were declared open by the Hon’ble Lt Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha after the parade of athletes and the ceremonial torch relay by four athletes who have excelled in beach sports – Don Remedios (beach football), Payal Parmar (beach volleyball), Ajish Patel and Jalpa Solanki (both tug-of-war). The torch was officially placed by Shri Sinha and the Hon’ble administrator of DNH & DD and Lakshadweep, Shri Praful Patel.

Shri Sinha highlighted how Jammu and Kashmir has found its prominence through the Khelo India Beach Games. Shri Sinha said: It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the first Khelo India Beach Games 2025, held at this very beach, witnessed an exceptional performance by the players from Jammu and Kashmir. Competing in pencak silat, our athletes brought great pride by securing a total of nine medals.”

“Since 2014, the Union Territory Administration has undertaken remarkable development initiatives in Diu. These include the redevelopment of the INS Khukri Memorial, the achievement of Blue Flag certification for Ghoghla Beach, and significant progress in strengthening both urban and rural infrastructure. These efforts reflect the administration’s strong commitment to sustainable development and tourism promotion,” Shri Sinha said.

PM Modi once again reiterated the transformative power of sports. “Today, India is witnessing a deep transformation of its sporting culture. Across the country a renewed emphasis on institutional outreach, grassroots participation and cultural change is reshaping how sporting talent is identified and supported. Modern infrastructure, scientific training methods and transparent competition platforms are increasingly accessible to young athletes, irrespective of background or geography.”

“As the nation moves steadily towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, our youth stand at the forefront of this journey. Opportunities now span every sphere, whether sports or science, academics or administration, space or start-ups. This is creating an ecosystem where aspiration is matched by access,” said PM Modi in his message to KIBG 2026. The PM added that initiatives like Khelo India, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav and the Target Olympics Podium Scheme, is redefining how India prepares its athletes for global competitions and long-term success.”

In the morning session on Tuesday, hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu men’s Beach Soccer team kicked off their campaign with a 15-1 win over Himachal Pradesh in Group B with Keyur Mangela scoring four goals for the winners.

Defending champions Kerala also dominated Karnataka in their Group B opener, winning 15-2 with all their first-four starters scoring three goals each.

The first two gold medals of the KIBG 2026 will be decided later in the evening with medals to be decided in Pencak Silat Tunggal Men and Women category.

TODAY’S RESULTS (Morning Session)

Pencak Silat (Quarterfinals)

(Women) Tunggal: Bhomika Jitendrajain (MP) bt Sakshi (UP) 375-335; Krishnakshi Yewale (Mah) bt Rishitha G (Kar) 375-368; Simran (Chd) bt Hinokali (Nag) 412-308; Princess Alexander Thomas (DNH&DD) bt Thokchom Yaiphabi Chanu (Man) 420-368

(Men) Tunggal: Raja Das (WB) bt Hudirom Bishan Meetei (Man) 402-402; Abhishek Kumar Gautam (Del) bt Sheikh Arbaj Ali (Chg) 405-372; Prasanna Bendre (DNH&DD) 404-380

Beach Soccer

(Women) Group A: Arunachal Pradesh bt Maharashtra 9-1

(Men) Group B: Kerala bt Karnataka 15-2; Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu bt Himachal Pradesh

ON KHELO INDIA BEACH GAMES

The Khelo India Beach Games are being held under the vertical of sports competition and talent development of Khelo India Scheme. The first edition of KIBG took place from May 19 to May 24, 2025 in Diu, UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The second edition is being held from January 5-10. This initiative by the Union sports ministry aims to promote beach sports and to enhance the reach and popularity of disciplines that can be played on sand and water bodies. In KIBG 2026, there are six medal sports: Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Pencak Silat and Open water swimming. Mallakhamb and Tug of war are the non-medal events.