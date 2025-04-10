KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, Hyderabad collaborates with Medtronic to establish specialized center for Renal Denervation Therapy

KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, one of Hyderabad’s premier healthcare institutions has partnered with Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology to establish a specialized center for renal denervation therapy. Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this collaboration is dedicated to enhancing treatment options for patients with resistant and uncontrolled hypertension, ultimately improving their health outcomes.

Through this initiative, Medtronic will support the upskilling of medical personnel in the field of renal denervation therapy by conducting training programs and workshops. These efforts will ensure that healthcare professionals have access to the latest knowledge and techniques required for the effective management of hypertension. Additionally, Medtronic and KIMS-Sunshine Hospital will drive patient awareness programs, empowering patients, and caregivers with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their medical treatment for difficult to control blood pressure. By increasing awareness of renal denervation therapy, this initiative aims to provide patients with an alternative treatment option to better manage their condition.

Speaking on the collaboration Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India said “At Medtronic, our commitment is to transform healthcare through a series of continuous innovation and effective collaborations. Our partnership with KIMS-Sunshine Hospital empowers medical professionals with advanced training and raises awareness about renal denervation therapy. In the battle against hypertension, together, we aim to improve patient care by providing effective solutions for managing resistant and uncontrolled hypertension. By leveraging our technology and fostering collaboration, we are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and fulfilling our Medtronic mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life."

Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals commented, "Hypertension, particularly when resistant and uncontrolled with conventional treatment, remains one of the most critical health concerns of our time, posing serious risks to long-term patient wellbeing. Our strategic collaboration with Medtronic represents a transformative step toward broadening access to advanced, evidence-based therapies like renal denervation. This initiative goes beyond technology — it is about building a holistic ecosystem of care that empowers our clinicians with world-class training and equips our patients with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Together, we are not just addressing a medical condition; we are shaping the future of hypertension management by attempting to set a new standard in precision care and patient outcomes.”

Dr. A. V. Gurava Reddy, Managing Director, KIMS-Sunshine Hospital commented, “This collaboration is a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centric care for patients with uncontrolled blood pressure. By integrating technology from Medtronic with our dedicated expertise, we are paving the way for a new era in hypertension management. Our goal is to not only improve clinical outcomes but also to empower our patients with effective, sustainable treatment options beyond pharmacotherapy. Together, we are endeavoring to set a benchmark for excellence in healthcare delivery.”

Dr. Sridhar Kasturi, Head of Department, Cardiology & Cardiothoracic Surgery, KIMS-Sunshine Hospital said “Renal denervation therapy offers a promising alternative for patients who struggle with uncontrolled blood pressure despite conventional and pharmacological treatments. By integrating advanced training and patient education technology, we are poised to offer more effective solutions and empower our patients with better management strategies for their condition. This initiative marks an important step forward in our comprehensive approach to healthcare."