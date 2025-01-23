Kinder Creamy Launches ‘Yummy Approved by Mummy’ campaign with Star Moms Sameera Reddy and Mira Rajput Kapoor

January 2024: When it comes to snacks for children, mothers have always known best. Today’s mothers indulge their kids’ playful mood, ensured quality and portioning of the snacks they offer. In a hat-tip to such smart parenting, Kinder Creamy, a mini snack from Kinder, has collaborated with actor Sameera Reddy and influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor in its latest brand film. The campaign has beautifully captured the essence of modern and proud parenting, where playful moments are balanced with thoughtful choices.

Sameera and Mira are known for their authentic parenting styles, embodying confidence, positivity, and a knack for blending tradition with modernity. These proud moms take the center stage in the latest film, showcasing how snack time can be both fun and filled with care, a message every parent resonates with today.

The films begin with a child finishing up homework while the mother sits nearby. What follows is a playful guessing game, where the child asks his mother to pick between two fingers: one for a ludo, the other for a chess The mother, played by Sameera and Mira in the English and Hindi versions, respectively, picks ludo to the child’s delight, and confidently reminds him, “See, I always choose the best for you”. She is then seen to continue with the playful game of picking a finger to offer her child a choice between a "Yummy snack" or a "Mummy snack,”. The child smartly asks, “Why can’t I have both?”

Sameera and Mira agreeing by saying of course and later articulating Kinder Creamy’s promise of a creamy and crunchy combination of mini snack. In a heartwarming reveal, the mother opens her hand to offer a Kinder Creamy, that is a perfect blend of fun and goodness of milk solids, coco cream and extruded rice, making it a go-to snack that proud parents of today choose for their children.

On the new campaign launch, Amedeo Aragona, Regional Marketing Head at Kinder, Ferrero India, said “We are thrilled to partner with Sameera Reddy and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who are smart moms and exemplify the spirit of family and fun that Kinder Creamy represents. Their passion for creating playful moments that define today’s proud parenting makes them ideal endorsers for our brand. The consumer connection they bring to our brand will help us deepen Kinder Creamy’s bond with families across India,”

Kinder Creamy isn’t just a mini-snack—it’s a promise of quality, made with milk solids, crunchy with crispy extruded rice. Designed in perfectly portioned sizes, it empowers parents to make confident snack-time decisions while ensuring every bite is packed with fun and goodness.

Digital film that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms in prominent regional languages such as (Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam& Bengali) #yummyapprovedbymummy.

Link to the campaign: Mira Rajput Kapoor – https://youtu.be/vqsqyjvnUmI (Hindi)

Sameera Reddy – https://youtu.be/tc-ka7jR7nQ (Tamil)