Kinetic Green and Yuma Energy Partner to Accelerate Last Mile Electric Mobility in India

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, and Yuma Energy, one of India’s largest and fastest-growing Battery-as-a-Service companies, have announced a strategic partnership to make electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible and practical for consumers. Beginning with the iconic E-Luna, the companies will jointly deploy 10,000 vehicles in 2025 and expand to 1,00,000 over the next four years.

Kinetic Green and Yuma Energy are united in their mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy. While Kinetic Green is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions for the masses, Yuma Energy focuses on creating reliable, safe, and easy-to-use battery-swapping infrastructure. This collaboration will focus on launching advanced EV technology and innovative business models to address critical barriers to EV adoption such as high upfront vehicle costs and insufficient charging infrastructure.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, ‘’We are very excited about the partnership with Yuma Energy. Kinetic Green is committed to deploying advanced EV technology solutions and innovation to make electric vehicles more affordable, accessible, and reliable for customers. I am confident that together we will contribute greatly to the greening of the last mile in India, where Kinetic Green’s E2-wheelers and E3-wheelers will replace fossil-fuel-based vehicles, reducing pollution in our cities. By offering these with Yuma’s state-of-the-art battery swapping ecosystem, we will help accelerate EV adoption by ensuring a seamless EV experience for customers and helping maximise their earnings. I am convinced that this is the future, and we are happy to play a part in this green transition.’’

Muthu Subramanian, MD & GM, Yuma Energy said, ‘’This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to make EV adoption seamless and sustainable. Kinetic Green’s legacy and Yuma Energy’s technology are a perfect match to deliver superior customer experience. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in affordability, reliability, and innovation, and we are excited about what this means for the future of clean mobility in India.’’

The partnership will initially focus on high-demand use cases such as shared passenger mobility and last-mile delivery, where uptime and operational efficiency are paramount. By choosing battery swapping over traditional charging, fleet operators and individual riders can achieve uninterrupted operations, higher productivity, and increased earnings. Battery swapping ensures that the EVs can run in multiple shifts without any waiting time for re-charging of battery and it unlocks practically unlimited EV range. The collaboration will deliver unmatched value to consumers on multiple fronts, including:

Wide Choice: Kinetic Green, which offers a wide range of reliable and innovative EVs suitable for the last mile, will integrate its various swap-ready EVs into Yuma Energy’s BaaS network to maximise convenience to customers including EV fleet operators and riders.

Comprehensive Access: Subscribers to Yuma Energy’s BaaS network will have access to 200+ existing swapping stations, with more locations being continuously added.

Exceptional Service: Yuma Energy and Kinetic Green will work together to ensure 99%+ uptime and sub-one minute swap time at its swapping stations, minimising disruptions for users.

Cost-Efficiency: Battery swapping significantly lowers upfront costs by separating the cost of the vehicle from the cost of the battery. Additionally, it eliminates range anxiety and battery maintenance expenses and maximises vehicle uptime for customers.

The partnership also highlights Yuma Energy’s ability to scale seamlessly, setting new standards in operational reliability and customer satisfaction. The company’s robust infrastructure, integrated hardware and software ecosystem, and service excellence make it a preferred partner for Kinetic Green. By reducing upfront costs, achieving zero downtime, and improving accessibility, the synergy between the companies will enable more consumers and businesses to adopt sustainable electric mobility solutions.

The rollout will start from Kinetic Green’s home city, with approximately 1,000 E-Luna EVs being offered under this strategic partnership to select fleet operators. The E-Luna is ideally suited for various last-mile delivery applications such as food, groceries, e-commerce and quick commerce delivery. The partnership will then be scaled nationally: 10,000 Kinetic Green EVs will be deployed during the year, including E2-Wheelers and E3-Wheelers.