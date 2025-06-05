Kinetic Green Appoints Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President – 2-Wheeler Business; Strengthens Leadership to Drive Next Phase Growth

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric two and three wheelers in India is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President of its electric 2-Wheeler Business.

With over 25+ years of comprehensive experience in the automobile industry under his belt, Mr. Jayapradeep brings a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership, business development, organization development, and commercial operations spanning across diverse automotive OEMs and roles.

Mr. Jayapradeep, also known as "JP," in the industry, comes on board with Kinetic Green at a pivotal time when the company is poised to further expand its two-wheeler business. He will spearhead the go-to-market strategy for a host of upcoming electric two-wheelers, including the technology-rich high power electric scooter that is slated for launch later this year while expanding the sales for Kinetic Green’s E-Luna and its existing range of other 2W products.

JP will provide leadership to further build the footprint of Kinetic Green’s network of dealerships to further elevate the brand presence and customer experience across the length and breadth of the country.

Welcoming him to the team, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green, said: "We are thrilled to have JP join Kinetic Green at this transformative phase of our journey. As we continue to grow our leadership, his extensive experience, deep industry insights, a customer-centric mindset, and focused execution will be invaluable. With JP steering our 2-wheeler business, we are committed to expanding the heft and impact of our product portfolio and are confident of emerging as India’s market leaders in the nation’s electric personal mobility segment.’’

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new role, Jayapradeep said, “I am extremely excited to join Kinetic Green and lead its electric two-wheeler business vertical. Kinetic Green brand has an illustrious legacy and continues to stay relevant today through its diverse bouquet of sustainable electric mobility solutions for India’s masses. I am committed to accelerating the business growth of the company’s electric two-wheeler vertical through enhanced consumer centricity, efficient distribution channels and world-class quality products for our customers, in addition to positively contributing towards the emergence of a net-zero India.’’

JP dedicated 15 transformative years to Royal Enfield, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory as India Business Head, driving nationwide network expansion and pioneering innovative retail formats, culminating in significant sales increases and market share growth. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at Hindustan Motors and TAFE, building a solid foundation in the automotive sector. Most recently, JP served as the Chief Business Officer at Raptee, an electric motorcycle startup, playing a key role in establishing the brand as a premium player in the two-wheeler segment through strategic efforts.

At Kinetic Green, JP will be working closely with Mr. Ritesh Mantri (Co-Founder and Executive Director) to strategically expand the company's presence while championing the organisation's next growth chapter in sustainable mobility solutions.