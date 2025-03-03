Kinetic Green to launch new TVC for its E-Luna, brings back the iconic “Chal Meri Luna” legacy with a modern twist

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, a pioneer in electric vehicles in India, has unveiled a new television campaign for the E-Luna. Rooted in the nostalgia of the famous and timeless ‘Chal Meri Luna’ tagline, this campaign brings a fresh perspective to sustainable mobility while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation and personal transportation.

Just like its predecessor that was conceived as an affordable, practical, and fuel-efficient two-wheeler for Indians, enabling them with the freedom of hassle-free personal transportation, the E-Luna embodies the same attributes but now powered by electricity and modern top-tier technology. The E-Luna, an all-electric two-wheeler, is designed to meet the evolving needs of both urban and rural India, offering an eco-friendly, durable and cost-effective mobility solution.

Given that the E-Luna is an all-electric two-wheeler, the key attributes highlighted in this campaign include its impressive long-distance range on a single charge of its batter, its versatility as an everyday commuting solution, and its robust load-carrying capacity, making it ideal for Indian roads and operating conditions. The campaign emphasises the environmental advantages of electric vehicles (EVs) while positioning the E-Luna as a smart and versatile solution for both urban and rural mobility requirements.

At the core of the E-Luna is its impressive long-range capability, delivering up to 110 km on a single charge, with 2.3 kWh battery capacity. Powered by a high-performance BLDC mid-mount motor with a 2.2 kW peak capacity, the E-Luna achieves a top speed of 50 km/h, making it perfectly suited for inter-city and semi-urban traffic conditions. Its IP-67-rated battery, motor, and controller ensure durability, making it resistant to water and dust ingress for enhanced performance across diverse terrains and weather conditions prevalent in India.

Further, the E-Luna features a sturdy dual-tubular, high-strength steel chassis, enhancing durability and stability while adding a contemporary aesthetic reminiscent of premium motorcycles. Designed for multifunctionality, it boasts a 150 kg payload capacity, making it ideal for both personal commuting and business applications, including last-mile delivery services.

Smart technology integrations in the E-Luna include a CAN-enabled communications protocol, digital instrumentation with real-time 'Distance to Empty' indicators, and multiple riding modes for optimised range efficiency. Safety and convenience features include a combi-braking system, telescopic front suspension, large 16-inch wheels for superior stability, a USB charging port, a detachable rear seat for enhanced flexibility, and a side stand sensor for added peace of mind for the rider.

The E-Luna is 100% designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, strengthening Kinetic Green’s vision of democratising EV adoption in the country. It offers a cost-effective, and green emission-free riding experience, catering to individuals and enterprises alike. With its advanced technology, innovative design, and multi-utility functionality, the E-Luna has set a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler segment, combining efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “This campaign is a celebration of the illustrious Luna legacy while positioning the E-Luna as the future of personal mobility. The E-Luna is more than just an electric two-wheeler; it is a statement of progress, sustainability, and innovation. Designed for the modern Indian consumer, it combines efficiency, durability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for both urban and rural usage. With its robust features, exceptional range, and smart technology, the E-Luna is set to revolutionise the EV market by offering a powerful, practical, and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based two-wheelers. Our vision is to make the E-Luna a partner in progress for individuals and businesses alike, ensuring that the benefits of electric mobility percolate into every corner of the country.”

Building on the iconic "Chal Meri Luna" tagline, the campaign artfully blends nostalgia with modern advancements, reinventing the timeless phrase to align with the evolving electric era. It showcases the E-Luna's advanced technology, practicality, and eco-friendly performance, while honouring the original Luna's legacy of simplicity and reliability. Designed to resonate with a diverse audience, this campaign highlights how the E-Luna continues to be both relevant and meaningful in today’s era. Like the original Chal Meri Luna campaign, the new campaign creation is also led by the advertising legend, Mr. Piyush Pandey of the Ogilvy Group. The new campaign also will present three new television commercials, just like the old campaign did, and it also aims to connect with the audiences emotionally with a touch of humour.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for the Ogilvy Group, said, “Reviving the Luna brand with a modern twist was both a challenge and a privilege for the Group. Our ‘Chal Meri Luna’ campaign made Luna a cultural icon, a ‘Safalta Ki Sawaari’ for an entire generation. Now, Mr. Arun Firodia’s daughter Sulajja Firodia is driving this legacy forward. The new campaign for E-Luna has been crafted by 82.5 Communications, which is part of the Ogilvy Group, and it blends nostalgia with new-age mobility through three light-hearted, memorable TVCs. For our team at 82.5, these aren't just ads—they are a tribute to Luna’s evolution and an exciting new chapter in its journey.”

Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications stated, “E-Luna is electric. E-Luna is street-smart. E-Luna is made for the hustlers of India. In times where communications are built on cultural trends, Chal Meri Luna is a timeless cultural megatrend in India. And with Luna coming back in its e-avatar, it is time to tell contemporary stories on this megatrend.”

Launched in 2024, the E-Luna has made a powerful impact on the electric vehicle market, with over 25,000 units already being ridden on roads across India. This overwhelming response highlights the rising demand for sustainable and practical mobility solutions. Building on this momentum, Kinetic Green is set to drive its growth even further through an aggressive marketing strategy along with leveraging its extensive manufacturing prowess and well-established dealer footprint spanning over 500 consumer touch points across India. These strong fundamental attributes will ensure greater accessibility, industry-leading quality products and a positive ownership experience for customers nationwide.

The ‘Chal Meri Luna’ campaign was launched on February 21st and will be promoted across various TV, digital and social media platforms.

Below are the links of the new TVCs- a must watch!

· Sumo Film - https://youtu.be/GYPMUIc5ajg

· Apple Trader Film - https://youtu.be/D3OD0VxkUbY

· Door Tak Film - https://youtu.be/wDg_rfVAY-E