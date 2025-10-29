Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Pvt Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Electrify Maldives Pvt Ltd as the exclusive dealer for their electric golf and lifestyle carts in the Maldives. This strategic move stems from a distribution agreement between Trade Promoters Pvt. Ltd. Sri Lanka (TPL) and Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Pvt Ltd, marking a significant milestone in expanding premium electric mobility across global leisure destinations.

Electrify Maldives Pvt Ltd, the Title Sponsor of TechEng 2025 powered by Tonino Lamborghini Golf Carts which is the Maldives’ premier exhibition for engineering and technology in hospitality and infrastructure, unveiled the electric luxury golf & lifestyle carts yesterday, October 28, marking a new milestone for luxury electric mobility in the Maldives. The event continues until October 30 at Central Park, Hulhumalé, The Maldives

Adding to the prestige of the occasion, Ferruccio Lamborghini, Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A, graced the event as the Special Guest at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The unveiling drew significant attention from industry leaders who gathered to witness the launch of this world-class electric vehicle lineup. A symphony of Italian design and Indian engineering, the Tonino Lamborghini Golf Cart embodies both technological innovation and a bold statement of luxury lifestyle.

Amalgamating the Italian design of Tonino Lamborghini, Indian manufacturing expertise of Kinetic Green and deep local market insights of the distributor, this partnership positions Electrify Maldives at the forefront of sustainable, high-end electric mobility within the country. The introduction of these electric golf carts will bring unmatched luxury mobility solutions to a wide range of sectors, aligning seamlessly with the stakeholders’ vision of sustainable and design-forward innovation.

These luxury electric golf and lifestyle carts are offered in two distinct product lines i.e the Genesis Range, featuring chic Italian design inspired by the brand’s legacy and the Prestige Range, which embodies futuristic, ultra-premium styling. Available in 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-seater configurations, these models are designed for versatile use across golf courses, luxury resorts, private estates, airports and corporate campuses. Engineered for performance and comfort, they feature a tailored MacPherson suspension, four-wheel hydraulic brakes, 45 Nm torque and 30% gradeability, ensuring both safety and power. An advanced lithium-ion battery with wireless charging offers a 10-year life and a range of up to 150 km, backed by a 5-year warranty. Inside, luxury ergonomics include premium seating, ample legroom and intuitive controls, complemented by universal LHD/RHD compatibility. Smart features such as a TFT dashboard, LED headlights and wireless mobile charging enhance the driving experience, while practical additions like golf bag holders, foldable windshields, extended storage and onboard charging make these carts as functional as they are stylish. At the new dealership in Maldives, Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini will be offering Electric Parking Brake as an option for Genesis model which will be standard for Prestige model.

Expressing her excitement during the special occasion, Dr. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green said, "For a long, the golf cart segment has awaited a true disruptor – an extraordinary offering that transcends the mundane. Over the years, the use of golf carts has extended well beyond golf- to luxury resorts, world-class airports, sprawling townships and corporate campuses and to personal use. But the design and specifications of popular golf carts has remained much the same, and this is where we see a large global market ready for disruption!

Our JV will leverage the long legacy of the Kinetic Group in automotive engineering, Kinetic Green’s pioneering expertise in design and manufacture of electric vehicles and the experience of our partner, Tonino Lamborghini’s global experience in redefining design and lifestyle experiences and to top it all, marketing our products globally using the famous red shield with the iconic Bull. This fusion of our robust Indian engineering and EV capabilities with Tonino Lamborghini’s unparalleled design prowess and global luxury vision is not just a partnership; it is a confident declaration. We are poised to create a disruption in this segment and work towards seizing leadership, globally, bringing a confident, and ambitious new benchmark to markets that are ripe for revolution. For Kinetic Green, this marks the beginning of our global journey, bringing Made in India EVs to the World. Kinetic Green’s aim is to build a USD 1 billion EV business by 2030 and this JV will play a key part in our global ambitions. I am confident that Electrify Maldives will drive this transformation in the Maldivian market by introducing innovation, ecological consciousness, premium design, trailblazing technology and top-tier quality through the sale of our carts. Electrify Maldives is officially designated to manage all local operations in the Maldives and will lead sales, marketing, and after-sales support for the entire lineup of Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Pvt. Ltd. electric carts”.

Commenting on the occasion, Ferruccio Lamborghini, Vice President, Tonino Lamborghini SpA said, "This collaboration with Kinetic Green marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the brand founded by my father over 45 years ago. Together, we have created a project that combines the best of two worlds: the elegance and identity of Italian design with the strength, efficiency, and innovation of Indian manufacturing. This is more than an industrial joint venture – it is a bridge between two entrepreneurial cultures, united by a shared vision of the future. At Tonino Lamborghini, we believe in redefining everyday experiences into expressions of style, performance, and unmistakable identity. Our brand philosophy is deeply rooted in my family’s heritage yet constantly driven by innovation and a passion for excellence. With these golf and lifestyle carts, we are bringing that philosophy to life in a new segment – delivering not just vehicles, but a bold statement of lifestyle in motion. We chose India not only as a strategic production base, but also as a symbol of openness, growth, and global ambition. With Kinetic Green, we share fundamental values: a deep focus on the customer, continuous innovation, and meticulous attention to detail. The result is a product range that reflects the very soul of our brand – powered by cutting-edge technology and destined for discerning customers around the world. The Tonino Lamborghini Golf Carts embody our vision of electric lifestyle mobility: elegant, high-performing, and purpose-driven. We are proud to launch this journey in such a dynamic market as The Maldives. We are confident it will carry our style and passion for excellence and deliver exceptional brand experience to customers in the region.”

Kasun Abeyrathne, General Manager, Electrify Maldives Pvt Ltd said “At Electrify Maldives, our strength lies in engineering excellence and responsive technical support. Representing Tonino Lamborghini and Kinetic Green electric golf carts is a natural extension of our commitment to performance, reliability and service, delivering not just luxury mobility, but a robust, sustainable solution.’’

The announcement follows the global debut of the premium electric golf and lifestyle cart range on July 17, 2025, by Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. of India and Tonino Lamborghini SpA of Italy. These vehicles will be marketed worldwide under the iconic Tonino Lamborghini brand, bearing the red shield and charging bull emblem.