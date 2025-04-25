Live
- ‘ALCC (O Universal Bachelor)’ review: A poignant tale of passion, pain, and purpose
- Terrorism grim reminder of need for unified global response: Vice Prez Dhankhar
- Suniel Shetty unleashes warrior spirit in FL of ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’
- Being in front of the camera is a privilege: Saif Ali Khan
- Powerful Health Benefits of Drinking Rose Tea Daily
- Boult Audio’s net profit declines by 37 pc in FY24, revenue up 41 pc
- Pakistan Admits to Backing Terror Groups: Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Protests Sweep India
- Medicinal Plants That Bring Positivity, Purify Air, and Boost Well-Being
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leak Reveals Ultra-Slim Design and Powerful Specifications
- All opposition parties with Centre in fight against terrorists: Sharad Pawar
Kinley Soda Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore in India, Strengthening Coca-Cola’s Consumer-Centric Growth Strategy
Kinley Soda, a leading brand from Coca-Cola has crossed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark, driven by consistency, quality, and consumer trust.
Kinley Soda, a leading brand from Coca-Cola has crossed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark, driven by consistency, quality, and consumer trust. Built on a sharp, demand-led portfolio, this milestone highlights the company’s strategy of making a wide range of beverages accessible to consumers.
For over two decades, Kinley has grown with Bharat, becoming a part of both daily and celebratory moments. From nimbu sodas at street-side thelas to premium hospitality mixers, the brand has built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality soda. Its crisp taste and signature carbonation have made it a staple across occasions, outlets, and generations.
Today, available in formats ranging from 200ml to 2.25L PET, Kinley Soda is accessible across 1.4 million+ retail outlets in India, from your local kirana stores to quick commerce like Swiggy and Zepto, to premium shelves.
As Kinley continues to lead in the soda category, Coca-Cola India is amplifying its presence with a refreshed and new brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, reinforcing its commitment to quality and consumer trust.
Vinar Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Kinley Soda’s success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality. We’ve focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we’ve expanded the brand across every channel. This milestone celebrates the people who choose Kinley every day and reflects our strategy to build purposeful, demand-led brands. We’ll continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that’s what drives real scale."
The Kinley Soda success story underscores Coca-Cola India’s commitment to leading the market with purposeful innovation, backed by data-led decisions, supply chain strength, and a sharp focus on what consumers seek in refreshment.