Kinley Soda Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore in India, Strengthening Coca-Cola’s Consumer-Centric Growth Strategy

Kinley Soda, a leading brand from Coca-Cola has crossed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark, driven by consistency, quality, and consumer trust. Built on a sharp, demand-led portfolio, this milestone highlights the company’s strategy of making a wide range of beverages accessible to consumers.

For over two decades, Kinley has grown with Bharat, becoming a part of both daily and celebratory moments. From nimbu sodas at street-side thelas to premium hospitality mixers, the brand has built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality soda. Its crisp taste and signature carbonation have made it a staple across occasions, outlets, and generations.

Today, available in formats ranging from 200ml to 2.25L PET, Kinley Soda is accessible across 1.4 million+ retail outlets in India, from your local kirana stores to quick commerce like Swiggy and Zepto, to premium shelves.

As Kinley continues to lead in the soda category, Coca-Cola India is amplifying its presence with a refreshed and new brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda, reinforcing its commitment to quality and consumer trust.

Vinar Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Kinley Soda’s success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality. We’ve focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we’ve expanded the brand across every channel. This milestone celebrates the people who choose Kinley every day and reflects our strategy to build purposeful, demand-led brands. We’ll continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that’s what drives real scale."