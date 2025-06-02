Kiran Kumar Kakkireni Appointed as International Advisory Committee Member and Keynote Speaker at ICICC-2025

Kiran Kumar Kakkireni, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Equinox IT Solutions LLC, has been appointed as a distinguished International Advisory Committee Member and Keynote Speaker for the 8th International Conference on Intelligent Computing and Communication (ICICC-2025). Publishing Partner - Springer and organized in association with the Computer Society of India and Indian Society for Technical Education. Set to take place on 25th & 26th July 2025 at CMR Technical Campus, Hyderabad, this conference brings together global leaders and experts from the fields of cloud computing, AI, DevOps, and data science to discuss the future of intelligent systems and technological advancements. Mr. Kakkireni’s expertise and leadership in the tech space, particularly in AWS cloud architecture and automation, make him a prominent figure in the advisory committee, where he will guide the conference's direction, ensuring it addresses the latest challenges and innovations in the technology sector.

As a Keynote Speaker, Mr. Kakkireni will delve into the evolving landscape of cloud technologies and DevOps. His session will offer valuable insights into how businesses can optimize their IT infrastructure through AWS cloud solutions, serverless computing, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices. His vast experience in leading digital transformation initiatives for organizations through innovative cloud architectures and automation has earned him recognition as a thought leader in the industry. This platform will allow him to share his vision of how emerging technologies can be leveraged to drive business growth, streamline operations, and enhance security.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Kakkireni is a highly respected technology leader with over 12 years of experience in cloud computing, DevOps, and AI-driven solutions. As the Chief Technology Officer at Equinox IT Solutions LLC, he has led groundbreaking projects that have helped organizations across industries scale efficiently while ensuring cost optimization and robust security measures. Recognized for his expertise in AWS architecture, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and automation technologies like Terraform and Jenkins, Mr. Kakkireni is also an active member of IEEE, where he contributes to the advancement of knowledge in cloud computing and machine learning. His innovative leadership has earned him accolades such as being named CTO of the Year and Best Employee of the Year 2023, underscoring his influence in shaping the future of IT and business technology. His participation in ICICC-2025 adds immense value, as he continues to inspire and lead the way for the next generation of IT professionals and researchers.

As an International Advisory Committee Member and Keynote Speaker at ICICC-2025, Mr. Kakkireni will play a pivotal role in shaping the conference’s discussions and helping to set the agenda for the future of intelligent computing, cloud technologies, and AI. The event is expected to be a key platform for academics, researchers, and industry leaders to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, and collaborate on innovative solutions to today’s technological challenges.

