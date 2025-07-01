KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 3rd Exclusive Showroom in Andhra Pradesh

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 3rd exclusive showroom in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada, located at Sidhartha Nagar. The inauguration was graced by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group.

To celebrate this launch and mark the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on making charges of diamond jewellery and up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, and an additional 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: “Vijayawada is a high-potential market in South India, and this showroom strengthens our retail presence while unlocking business opportunities through a region-focused, consumer-driven approach. It also aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’

Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: “With the Vijayawada launch, we strengthen our presence in Andhra Pradesh by offering jewellery that reflects regional tastes—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. From traditional to contemporary styles, this showroom has something for everyone, making it a true destination for jewellery shoppers in the region.’’

G Sudhakar & B Srinivas Reddy, Franchise Partner, said: “With KISNA’s trusted brand presence and our insights into the local market, this showroom is poised to set new standards in jewellery retail, offering products that reflect both tradition and modern style.’’

In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event and also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.