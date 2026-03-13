Kitchens in Crisis: LPG Shortage After Iran Tensions Hits Homes and Restaurants

The ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran have begun to ripple through global energy markets, triggering concerns over LPG supply across several Indian states. As supply chains tighten, the impact is now being felt not only by commercial establishments but also by households that rely on LPG for everyday cooking.

While the official price of a domestic LPG cylinder currently stands at around ₹960, shortages in supply have led to panic buying in several areas. In some cases, consumers report purchasing cylinders in the informal market for ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, highlighting the pressure on the distribution system.

Restaurants and small eateries, which depend heavily on LPG for daily operations, are among the worst affected. Many establishments are now exploring alternatives such as electric cookers and wood-fired cooking to ensure their kitchens continue to function. The sudden shift has also increased the demand for firewood among restaurants trying to keep their businesses running without affecting regular customers.

“We have been running Pondy Parottas for the past 11 years, and this is the first time we are facing such a situation,” said Rajasubbaiah, owner of the restaurant. “Gas supply has almost stopped everywhere, and we are currently managing with just two cylinders. Earlier our tawa section used to be very crowded, but now we are avoiding most tawa items because the gas cost has gone up to around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per cylinder. To manage the situation, we are operating from 7 am to 12 midnight, with a break between 4 pm and 7 pm. We have already purchased electric cookers, and in some cases we are even buying wood to continue cooking. Somehow we have to run the show, so we are trying different alternatives to keep the business going.”

Households are also experiencing delays in LPG refills, forcing families to temporarily switch to alternative cooking options.

“Our gas cylinder recently got finished, and when we tried booking a refill, the agency kept us on hold,” said Sneha Anne, a homemaker from Banjara Hills. “For the time being, we have shifted to electric cookers, but LPG plays a very important role in the kitchen. Because of the delay, many of our daily cooking activities were paused for a couple of days. We hope authorities find a solution soon because it is a basic necessity used every day.”

Those working in LPG distribution say the sudden spike in demand has made the situation more challenging.

“Normally we supply around 1,000 cylinders a day, but due to the shortage we are able to supply only 300 cylinders daily,” said an employee at an LPG distribution centre. “Public demand has increased due to the panic situation. Our supply depends on the dealers who provide cylinders to us, and right now the supply from them is limited.”

With uncertainty surrounding global fuel supplies, industry representatives say the coming weeks will be crucial. If the shortage continues, restaurants may be forced to revise menu prices or limit certain gas-intensive dishes, while households may increasingly rely on electric appliances for cooking.

For now, kitchens across several states are adapting to the crisis, searching for alternatives while hoping that LPG supply stabilises soon.