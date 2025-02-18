KL Deemed to be University Scholar Secures Coveted Neurochemistry France Travel Award

KL Deemed to be University is happy to announce that Lakshmi Soumya Emani, a Ph.D. scholar in Biotechnology, has earned the prestigious Neurochemistry France Travel Award. Selected as the sole recipient from Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi will attend an international conference in the USA from August 14 to 24. The award will facilitate her travel to a renowned research facility, where she will continue her innovative work on neurological disorders and collaborate with top scientists in the field. During the conference, she will share her findings with global experts before returning to India on August 25.

Guided by her mentor, Dr. Jagannatha Rao, Pro Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, Lakshmi is conducting research focused on developing novel treatments for Parkinson’s disease using Curcumin Glycoside. Her passion for neuroscience, coupled with the support of her faculty, drives her work to address neurodegenerative diseases. Prior to this, she was also honored with the New Investigator Travel Award for 2023 by the Environmental Mutagenesis and Genomics Society (EMGS) in the USA, where she presented her research at the EMGS award ceremony in Chicago.

Dr Jagannatha Rao, Pro Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, commented, “At the University, we are committed to advancing interdisciplinary research and encouraging innovation. By blending traditional approaches with the power of AI and ML, we strive to push the boundaries of neuroscience and mental health research. Our partnerships with esteemed institutions such as the Paris Brain Institute and Sorbonne University help us expand our global footprint and drive impactful scientific advancements.”

KL Deemed to be University continues to promote collaborative initiatives and knowledge exchange programs in emerging research areas. Last year, in collaboration with the Paris Brain Institute and Sorbonne University, the university hosted a joint meeting focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL), exploring their applications in neuroscience. The university is also working towards establishing an Autism Center, further expanding its research efforts to address pressing neurological conditions.