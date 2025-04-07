KLEF Deemed to be University’s Research Breakthrough Brings New Hope in Brain Cancer Treatment

KLEF Deemed to be University takes pride in announcing a notable breakthrough in the fight against Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and fatal form of brain cancer. Ms. Sahiti Chamarthy, a biotechnology research scholar at KLEF Deemed to be University, has made a pioneering discovery that could potentially contribute to brain cancer treatment.

GBM has long posed a significant challenge to the medical community, with patients typically surviving only 13 to 15 months post-diagnosis. Under the expert guidance of Dr. M. Janaki Ramayya, Professor of Biotechnology at KLEF Deemed to be University, Ms. Sahiti’s research offers a new ray of hope through a novel dual-drug therapy.

Her research focuses on simultaneously targeting two critical metabolic pathways in brain cancer cells using HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors and GLUT (glucose transporter) inhibitors. HDAC inhibitors, such as SAHA and Tubastatin, have been explored as potential treatments for cancer and other medical conditions, while GLUT inhibitors work by blocking glucose transporters to restrict cancer cell proliferation. Initial research indicated that not all cancerous cell cultures respond effectively to HDAC inhibitors alone. This insight led the KLEF research team to develop an innovative dual-therapy strategy, combining HDAC inhibitors with GLUT inhibitors. By obstructing glucose transport in brain cancer cells, this approach significantly slows down their metabolism and inhibits further tumor growth.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KLEF Deemed to be University, stated, "Our vision at KLEF is to drive research that not only advances academic knowledge but also directly contributes to improving human lives. We take immense pride in supporting pioneering research efforts like this, which stand as a testament to our dedication to excellence and meaningful contributions to society. Through persistent research and innovation, we aim to develop solutions that address real-world challenges and enhance the quality of life for people globally.”

The early findings from this ongoing study are highly promising, paving the way for a novel treatment approach against one of the deadliest cancers. KLEF Deemed to be University firmly believes that such a discovery could be a major step forward in improving survival outcomes for GBM patients. The university remains committed to advancing biomedical research that has the potential to transform lives and bring renewed hope to those battling severe illnesses.