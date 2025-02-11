KLH Bachupally Campus Collaborates with EC-Council University to Strengthen Cybersecurity Education

KLH Bachupally has strengthened its commitment to providing industry-relevant education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EC-Council University (ECCU), a premier U.S.-based institution specializing in cybersecurity. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate ECCU’s globally recognized cybersecurity courses into KLH’s curriculum, equipping students with hands-on training and cutting-edge industry knowledge.

With a strong focus on leadership, strategic risk management, and advanced threat mitigation, this partnership will empower students with the expertise needed to identify, assess, and address cybersecurity threats in today’s digital landscape. Additionally, this initiative will provide students with globally recognized certifications and educational opportunities to enhance their career prospects in the cybersecurity domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr L Koteswara Rao, Principal of KLH Bachupally campus, stated, “Our objective is to provide students with a future-ready education and strong career pathways. By incorporating ECCU’s cybersecurity programs into our curriculum, we are enabling students to gain hands-on experience and develop industry-specific expertise, positioning them for success in this dynamic field.”

Lata Bavisi, President, EC-Council University, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our partnership is a step towards creating a talent pool that is equipped to tackle today’s complex cyber threats with the latest industry knowledge and best practices.”

In addition to the MoU with ECCU, KLH Bachupally has also launched the Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) to foster industry-academia collaboration and provide students with real-world exposure. The IIIC will facilitate various programs, including internships, industry projects, guest lectures, case studies, entrepreneurial support, and fast-track placement programs. This initiative is designed to ensure students graduate with the practical skills and industry insights necessary for excelling in their careers.

By strengthening academia-industry ties and equipping students with cutting-edge skills, KLH Bachupally continues to prepare the next generation of professionals to contribute to a secure and technologically advanced future.