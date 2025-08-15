KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour Across Campuses

KL Deemed to be University, one of India’s leading educational institutions, celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India with great enthusiasm across its campuses in Hyderabad—KLH Bachupally, KLH Aziznagar, KLH Global Business School, Kondapur —and at its main campus in Vijayawada.

The day began with the National Flag hoisting by the respective campus heads, followed by the Anthem and a ceremonial parade—a tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters.

At the KLH Global Business School, students and faculty presented cultural performances, while KLH Bachupally and Aziznagar campuses highlighted environmental and social themes, uniting under the spirit of “Nation First, Always First.” With active NCC involvement, the university reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing discipline, innovation, and service. The Campus Dean and Principals encouraged students to uphold responsible citizenship and leadership.

“Independence Day is not just a celebration of our past, but a call to action for our future. At KL Deemed to be University, we empower students to become torchbearers of change, blending knowledge with responsibility to build a stronger, self-reliant India.”— Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University

At the Vijayawada campus, a march-past by NCC cadets set the tone, followed by speeches from university officials and the Vice-Chancellor, who emphasized unity, civic responsibility, and the university’s role in fostering innovation and ethical leadership.

The day’s events across all campuses stood as a vivid reminder of India’s unity in diversity and showcased the vital role of education in safeguarding democratic values and driving national progress.