Kolkata records 33 pc YoY surge in residential property sales: Report

New Delhi: Kolkata Metropolitan Region (KMA) recorded 4,662 residential property sales in July 2025, marking a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, a report said on Friday.

Registrations, including primary transactions and resales, increased by 9 per cent month-over-month in July, according to a report from real estate consultants Knight Frank.

From January to July 2025, 35,244 apartments were registered in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area, marking a 41 per cent YoY increase from the same period last year. The year 2024 only saw 3 per cent YoY growth in the corresponding period, indicating a significant surge in homebuyer demand this year, the report said.

Apartments up to 500 square feet led Kolkata’s residential registrations, making up 54 per cent of all transactions, up from 45 per cent in July 2024 and 27 per cent in July 2023.

"This trend contrasts with most other markets across the country, where the shift has been towards larger homes. Infrastructure upgrades, enhanced connectivity, and the recent softening of interest rates are expected to further strengthen homebuyer sentiment, particularly in the low to mid-value segments and help sustain this momentum through 2025," Knight Frank India Chairman & Managing Director Shishir Baijal said.

The share of the 500–1,000 sq ft segment was 42 per cent, and that of the over 1,000 sq ft segment was 4 per cent. Thakurpukur, Jadavpur, Behala, and Kasba in the South Zone of Kolkata recorded the highest registration numbers. With many peripheral locations catering to affordable and mid-segment products, this zone’s share remained the highest among all the micromarkets, the report said.

However, the North Zone’s share came down from 34 per cent in July 2024 to 26 per cent in July 2025, though it still maintained the second rank in the city.