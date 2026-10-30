Komerz Joins the Race for Majestic Wine, Adding a New Chapter to the India–Britain Business Story

A UK-based, Indian-backed challenger is reported to be among the bidders for Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer, reflecting how deeply Indian capital and entrepreneurship have taken root in British commerce.

When Tata Tea bought Tetley for £271 million in 2000, it was the largest takeover of a British brand by an Indian company at the time. A quarter of a century on, Indian-linked businesses are an established part of Britain’s commercial landscape.

The latest name to surface is Komerz, the UK-based owner of online merchant Great Wines Direct, which Sky News has reported is among the bidders for Majestic Wine. Komerz is backed by Indian billionaire Siddharth Shankar. Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, is also reported to be in the auction.

A prize worth watching

Majestic is Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer. It runs more than 200 stores across the UK and Jersey, employs over 1,000 people and reported revenue of £386 million in the year to March 2025. With the recent additions of wine bar chain Vagabond and distributor Enotria & Coe, it expects annual sales to pass £500 million.

Its owner, US investment firm Fortress, bought the business for £95 million in 2019, and Rothschild is running the sale. Komerz has said it is raising funds at a £500 million valuation.

Momentum at Majestic is strong. It had its best Christmas in 45 years in 2025, with customer numbers up almost 11% while the wider alcohol market contracted.

Twenty-five years of growing ties

Indian investment in British brands has evolved in stages.

The landmark deals. Tetley in 2000 showed that Indian companies could acquire and steward iconic British names.

The heritage-brand era (2016–2021). Mahindra-backed Classic Legends acquired BSA Motorcycles in 2016. Reliance Brands bought Hamleys in 2019. TVS Motor acquired Norton Motorcycles for £16 million in 2020, and Reliance Industries bought Stoke Park in 2021 for £57 million. Each focused on brands with history and loyal followings.

The new wave. Today’s buyers are increasingly UK-based companies with Indian founders or backers, built in Britain rather than bought into it. They tend to be digital-first and acquisition-led, using technology to scale quickly.

A trend with momentum

Grant Thornton’s India Meets Britain Tracker counted a record 1,197 Indian-owned companies in the UK in 2025, up more than 23% from 971 a year earlier. Their combined revenue rose to £72.14 billion, and they employ more than 126,000 people.

The India–UK free trade agreement, signed in July 2025, adds further momentum by cutting tariffs on a range of goods, including British spirits entering India. Consumer and drinks businesses with a footprint in both markets are well placed to benefit.

Why this contest stands out

Komerz brings a specialist’s perspective: that a wine business thrives when run by people who know wine. Tesco brings scale and a natural fit with its Booker wholesale arm. Both bring credible arguments, and Fortress and its advisers will weigh them.

For Indian business, the outcome matters less than what the contest represents. Twenty-five years after Tetley, an Indian-backed company taking a place in a competitive process for one of Britain’s best-known specialist retailers is a headline because it is plausible, and because it signals growing ambition and confidence.