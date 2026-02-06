Kotak becomes India’s first custodian to enable FPI registration and account opening through Electronic Signatures

Kotak Mahindra Bank (“Kotak”) today announced a landmark industry-first achievement: becoming the first custodian in India to issue an FPI licence along with execution of all account‑opening documentation using Electronic Signatures. The bank has already issued the first two FPI licences based on digitally signed documents, and this advancement is fully aligned with SEBI’s digital‑transformation agenda under the FPI regime.

The launch strengthens Kotak’s commitment to simplifying and accelerating India market access through a digital‑first, future‑ready custody and onboarding ecosystem. Eliminating wet signatures reduces operational risk and delivers a seamless, modern client experience. The move enhances ease of doing business for global investors and supports India’s aspirations of becoming a digitised, investment‑friendly market.

Sachin Samant, President, Banking & Financial Institutions Group, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “This milestone reflects our commitment to building a digital, frictionless experience for global investors. By becoming the first custodian to operationalise FPI registration and client onboarding through Digital Signatures, Kotak is accelerating India’s transition to a modern, paperless capital market ecosystem in line with SEBI’s progressive reforms.”