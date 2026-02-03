Kotak Bets Big On Premium Experiences For Credit Card Users, With Rising Demand for Concerts, Fine Dining in Telangana, AP

Kotak Mahindra Bank said rising affluence and shifting lifestyle priorities are pushing demand for live entertainment, premium dining and customised travel, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh emerging as standout markets.

The Bank has placed curated, premium experiences at the centre of its affluent banking proposition, Solitaire. The Bank believes affluent clients deeply value family and togetherness, and this insight has shaped how Solitaire has been curated. Access to these experiences—including concerts, fine dining and travel—are managed through priority presales, reserved inventory and streamlined ticketing. The model has seen strong adoption among its affluent customers, who favour guaranteed availability for shared, family‑oriented experiences.

Live events such as the Anoushka Shankar ‘Chapters’ concert in Hyderabad continue to draw steady interest across large concerts, comedy formats and small cultural gatherings. Kotak reported that presale windows for partner events often secure a significant portion of total sales before public release.

“The Anoushka Shankar concert was another moment where Hyderabadis had an experience that’s world‑class and deeply personal to them,” said Frederick D’Souza, Head of Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “Our affluent customers love moments that are memorable, curated and shared with the people who matter most.”

By focusing on elevated experiences across fine dining, boutique cultural events, and premium travel, the Bank has strengthened engagement within the Solitaire portfolio. The growing demand for these shared experiences has also led to strong adoption of Solitaire’s family proposition, which is increasingly becoming a key differentiator for Kotak in the affluent segment.

The Bank has expanded its family‑based features. Lounge access and experience‑led privileges extend to cardholders’ families, addressing a gap that has limited traditional premium offerings.

Dining remains a core pillar. Kotak is working with leading chefs and restaurants to build a curated network with clear savings aligned to real spending habits. Bespoke travel is another area of investment, aimed at affluent customers who seek planned, high‑quality itineraries and prefer service‑led convenience.

Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Warangal have shown strong participation across concerts, stand‑up shows, premium dining and boutique cultural events. Kotak said these cities form a natural fit for its access‑driven strategy and will remain central to its experiential growth plans.