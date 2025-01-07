Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches 3rd Edition of ‘Sehat Ka Safar’ – Nationwide Health Check-Up Camps for Commercial Vehicle Drivers

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank (“KMBL” / “Kotak”) proudly announces the launch of the third edition of its impactful CSR initiative, ‘Sehat Ka Safar,’ dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of India’s commercial vehicle drivers. This year, the initiative will expand its reach to 45 strategic locations from 30 locations in the previous edition, potentially benefitting approximately 4,000 truck drivers with free health check-up camps.

Under this initiative, Kotak will sponsor health camps providing:

• General OPD Services: Basic health consultations to identify and address common health concerns

• Eye OPD Screenings: Vision checks and eye health assessments for early detection of issues

• Dental Screenings: Oral health checks, including screenings for early signs of oral cancer

• Medication Provision: Free essential medicines to address immediate health needs

• Referrals for Treatment: Guidance and referrals for further treatment in collaboration with local healthcare facilities

• Preventive Health Counseling: Advice on maintaining daily health practices and preventive measures

• Guidance on Government Welfare Schemes: Information on relevant government programs beneficial to drivers and their families

These camps, held across high-density transport hubs in key cities such as Duliajan, Durgapur, Patna, Delhi, Coimbatore, Bhopal, and more, reinforce Kotak’s commitment to enhancing the lives of drivers who play a crucial role in the nation’s economy.

In addition to health check-ups, counsellors at the camps will educate drivers on daily health practices and guide them on utilizing various government welfare schemes tailored to their needs. Each camp will be staffed by doctors and nursing staff from Doctors For You.

Amit Mohan, President – Logistics & Infrastructure at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, ‘Commercial Vehicle drivers put in long hours to keep our economy moving, often without the time to focus on their own health. Through ‘Sehat Ka Safar,’ we’re giving back by providing them with the care and support they deserve. As we expand the initiative to 45 locations this year, we hope even more drivers will benefit, empowering them to lead healthier, safer lives.’

Launched in 2023, 'Sehat Ka Safar' has organized 60 medical camps over the past two years, positively impacting the lives of 6,000 drivers.
















