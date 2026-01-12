Kotak Mahindra Bank strengthens Leadership Team with appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-time Director

Kotak Mahindra Bank (“Kotak”) announced the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-time Director, subject to regulatory approvals. Till such time, Anup will act as Whole-time Director (Designate) and will be a part of Senior Management from January 12, 2026.

Anup most recently served as Managing Director at Bajaj Finance, where over eight years he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of India’s leading and most profitable NBFCs in consumer finance. He led business transformation, digital innovation and customer-focused strategies, expanding the customer base to 100 million and diversifying the product portfolio.

Anup previously spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior leadership roles, building deep expertise in consumer and retail banking, data analytics and digital transformation.

At Kotak, Anup will oversee Consumer Banking, Marketing and Data Analytics functions, reinforcing Kotak’s leadership depth and driving customer-centric transformation, digital innovation and data-led strategies.

Welcoming him, CS Rajan, Chairman of the Board, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to welcome Anup to Kotak’s Board. His leadership in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation and building customer-centric organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the financial sector.”

Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank added, “Anup’s appointment underscores Kotak’s commitment to building a market-leading financial services business and a strong bench of experienced leaders. His extensive understanding of retail finance, data-driven growth and innovation will help us accelerate our strategy and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“I am excited and honored to join Kotak, one of India’s most trusted financial services conglomerate. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on this strong foundation, drive innovation, deepen customer relationships and create value for all stakeholders,” said Anup Kumar Saha.