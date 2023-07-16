Krishana Phoschem Ltd launched newly formulated complex fertilizers Bharat DAP & Bharath NPK in two telugu speaking states today

Krishana Phoschem Ltd, a subsidiary of Ostwal phoschem (India) Ltd has launched two new complex fertilisers under the brand name Bharat DAP & Bharath NPK in two telugu speaking states in a special program held at Hyderabad today. These two newly launched products will be available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through their master distributors Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Ltd.



Mr. CSR Naidu, Director, Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Limited & Mr.JNA Murty, Director, Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Limited along with Mr. V K Goel, General Manager, Krishana Phoschem Ltdhad unveiled these two new products in the presence of company dealers in Telangana in a grand ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. VK Goel, General Manager, Krishana Phoschem Ltd has explained that the newly launched fertilizers will enhance the productivity of the farming in a big way. The newly launched DAP fertilizer will strengthen the roots of the plant in every way due to 18% nitrogen in its manure. Further the new NPK fertilizer unveiled by the company will have very good storage properties and doesn’t absorb moisture from the air thus protecting the quality of the fertilizer. Unlike the fertilizers available in the market, the granules of newly launched products will be rigid, strong and uniform in size thus allowing farmer to have uniformity the its usage across the field.

Later speaking on the occasion, Mr CSR Naidu, Director, Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Ltd explained that the farmers will be supported with its extensive dealer network available across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. He added that their dealer network will support the farmers with technical knowhow apart from selling the products at very competitive prices. He also added that Soil and water analysis is also conducted free of Cost for Farmers and based on the results with an emphasize on balance use of fertilizers

The company representatives have urged the farmers to make use of these advanced technology based complex fertilisers to increase their productivity to earn more profits. During the dealer meet, the company officials not educated them on the products and also clarified various doubts raised by them.

About DAP -It is a chemical fertilizer and is an ammonia based fertilizer. DAP contains 18% nitrogen, 46% phosphorus. Phosphorus strengthens the roots of plants, so this fertilizer is used for two types of plants. For root-based plants and flower-based plants, such as potatoes, carrots, radishes, sweet potatoes, onions, etc., it means that phosphorus is used in the crop whose roots are useful. The use of DAP fertilizer strengthens the roots of the plant in every way. Due to having 18% nitrogen in DAP manure, farmers can use it for the development of vegetative growth of crops. Farmers are using it more in traditional farming and its use is decreasing in modern farming.

About NPK -Fertilizer Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate 20.20 0.13 Contains 20% Nitrogen and 20% phosphorous (P205) In addition it contains 13% Sulphur, which is an important secondary plant nutrient. This compost is uniform and light brown in color and has good storage properties. It is least hygroscopic, does not readily absorb moisture from the air and can be stored indefinitely without deterioration in quality. Also it can be easily stored well even in high rainfall areas. Due to high water solubility this fertilizer is more mobile and soluble in soil and plants. Application: For all crops for both initial application and top dressing. The granules are strong, rigid and of uniform size which facilitates easy application.

About Krishana Phoschem Ltd -Krishana Phoschem Ltd, a subsidiary of Ostwal phoschem (India) Ltd. And a unit of the prestigious Ostwal group, is trying to lead the agricultural sector towards a sustainable future. With its corporate office Bhilwara in Rajasthan, M/S Krishana Phoschem Ltd was incorporated as a public company back in the year 2004 and was inducted into the Ostwal group in the year 2007. Since then the company has expanded and diversified its business while establishing itself as one of the leading SSP manufacturing companies across the nation. Currently, the company has 3 manufacturing plants that have been ingeniously built across Meghnagar in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), Single Super Phosphate (SSP), and Dyes Intermediates mainly H-Acid & Chemical products i.e., Sulphuric Acid (SA), Oleum, Coloro Sulphonic Acid & Liquid SO3. The company has also started manufacturing of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) complex fertilizer and Phosphoric Acid in month of Feb 2023.

About Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Ltd – Munara Agro Technologies Pvt Ltd is a leading fertiliser and allied products marketing company in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With strong tie-ups with technologically strong manufacturers along with a strong dealer network across the telugu speaking states is in forefront of providing multiple solutions to farming community. Lead by techno-entrepreneurs, the company is one of the fastest growing master distributors in the area.