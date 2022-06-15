Kuku FM's subscriber base crosses 1mn mark

Hyderabad: Kuku FM, a leading audio content platform, announced that it has recently crossed 1 million active paying subscribers. Kuku FM has so far raised $25 million from blue chip VCs like Krafton, Verlinvest, Vertex, 3one4 Capital and IQ.

India has emerged as the ultimate frontier for acquiring content subscribers with top OTT platforms having captured over a 100 million, mostly English educated, subscribers so far. With Kuku FM's focus on regional languages, it is a product with ambitions of capturing subscribers from the remaining 1.2 billion Indians who are not English educated.

Founded by former IITians and Toppr executives Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena, and Vikas Goyal, the platform has seen an unprecedented 27X growth in a short span of one year.

Lal Chandu Bisu, CEO and Co-founder, said: "This milestone is a testimony of our commitment to become the go-to destination for audio content for every aspirational youth in this country. Our scalable platform, combined with inspiring content from different content creators, has enabled us to deliver consistent experiences to our listeners and provided a strong growth trajectory for our business. We are confident and bullish on reaching maximum Indian households and achieve 10 million paid subscribers in the next year."