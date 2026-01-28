Kushals Fashion Jewellery Launches 4 New Stores in Hyderabad on the same day, with South Charming Star Priyanka Mohan

Kushals,India’s leading fashion and silver jewellery brand, announced the launch of 4 new stores in Hyderabad on the same day, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion across Telangana. The grand launch celebration took place at the Kondapur store, graced by popular South Charming Star and Kushals’ new brand ambassador for South India Priyanka Mohan, adding glamour and excitement to the occasion.

Each of the newly launched stores spans approximately 1300sq. ft. to 1700 sq. ft., thoughtfully designed to offer a warm, immersive, and elevated shopping experience. With 5000+ meticulously crafted designs, the stores present an extensive selection of jewellery ranging from celebration to elegant work wear, exquisite bridal sets to everyday essentials. Consumers can explore a diverse range of designs including antique, kundan, zircon, temple, and sterling silver jewellery.

Kushals caters to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences with a versatile curation of necklaces, chokers, earrings, finger rings, pendant sets, bracelets, kadas, maang tikas, and brooches-crafted to suit both traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary fashion choices.

Commenting on the expansion, Ankit Gulechha, Director-Marketing at Kushals Fashion Jewellery said, “Hyderabad is a highly fashion-forward market, with consumers who are well updated on the latest trends in fashion and jewellery. Over the years, the response to Kushals’ collections and the brand in the city has been extremely encouraging, reaffirming our strong connect with Hyderabad shoppers. As we continue to expand our presence, we remain committed to offering high-quality craftsmanship and a wide variety of stylish jewellery, while making Kushals more accessible across Hyderabad through the launch of more stores in the city.”

Speaking at the launch, Actress Priyanka Mohan shared, “Kushals’ jewellery beautifully balances tradition and modern design. The collections are elegant, versatile, and easy to style-whether it’s for a festive celebration or a casual day out. It’s a brand I personally enjoy wearing, and I’m delighted to be part of this special launch in Hyderabad and to see Kushals bring such a wide range of thoughtfully designed jewellery closer to its consumers”

To mark the occasion, Kushals Fashion Jewellery is offering exclusive launch offers for early shoppers. With this launch, Kushals now has a total of 17 stores in Hyderabad, further strengthening the brand’s presence in Telangana and bringing it closer to customers across the state. The brand is now aiming to reach 20 stores in Hyderabad within the current financial year.

With 100+ stores across 40 cities and a robust online presence at kushals.com, the brand continues its rapid expansion journey, with plans to open over 300 stores across India in the next three years. The Hyderabad launches further reinforce the brand’s vision of bringing fashionable, high-quality jewellery to customers across the country.