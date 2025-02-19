Labour Ministry partners APNA to open 10 lakh job offers annually on NCS portal

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing employment prospects for young job seekers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) has partnered with the job recruitment platform APNA.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between APNA and Labour Ministry, will bring over 10 lakh job opportunities annually to the National Career Service (NCS) Portal. This will help boost domestic employment avenues, said the Ministry.

The MoU aims to help job seekers on the NCS portal to gain broader employment options across metro and non-metro cities.

APNA will post job listings on the NCS Portal, connecting employers with candidates across formal and informal sectors. The partnership will also promote equal opportunities for women and persons with disabilities, ensuring a fair recruitment process.

APNA will access NCS’s vast candidate database, while MoLE will facilitate smooth integration via a user-friendly online and offline interface.

“This initiative aligns with NCS’s mission to create a dynamic, inclusive job ecosystem, helping job seekers from all backgrounds find suitable opportunities,” said the ministry.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between talent and employment, fostering economic growth and workforce development in India,” it added.

Launched in July 2015, the NCS Portal serves as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers, with more than 40 lakh registered employers and 4.40 crore vacancies mobilised since its launch. The platform has nearly 10 lakh vacancies available, ensuring a steady flow of opportunities.

"The NCS Portal has become a crucial gateway, connecting millions of job seekers with employers at the national and international levels," according to Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Last week, the Labour Ministry also signed a MoU with FoundIt (formerly Monster) to generate over 10 lakh domestic vacancies on the NCS portal every year.