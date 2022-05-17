Largest RE storage project to come up in Kurnool

Green Project Highlights

• World's largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool, AP

• Can integrate pumped storage 1,680 MW (6 hrs), solar (3,000 MW) and wind (550 MW)

• Can avoid 15 mn tonnes of CO2 annually, equal to emissions from 3 mn cars

��� The project is scheduled to get commissioned by last quarter of 2023

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the first concrete pour ceremony of the world's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP) at Kurnool district on Tuesday. The project is scheduled to get commissioned by the last quarter of 2023.

The IRESP is being implemented by Greenko Group with an investment of over $3 billion (over Rs 23,260 crore), comprising pumped storage (1,680 MW for 6 hours a day), solar (3,000 MW) and wind (550 MW). The project will play a pivotal role in India attaining energy security and enable global energy transition. On the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This is a historic moment to initiate the first of its kind single location energy storage project with wind and solar capacities. The 5,230-MW project is cost-effective and it will generate power round-the-clock."

He further said, "The IRES project could be a game changer in days to come. It will stand out for future generations. With this, the usage of fossil fuels will take a back seat and renewable energy will come to the front end. The State government will extend all the necessary support to the company."

"We offer an exclusive opportunity for people interested in green power and decarbonising the economies. Our topography is such that we have the capacity of 33,000 MW available in the State, and this project will show the country how green power can be generated," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD, Greenko Group said: "It's a moment of great pride for Greenko that we have pioneered to deliver, ahead of global ambition, a round-the-clock dispatchable renewable energy solution, for industrial decarbonisation and energy transition."

"This was achieved due to policy support at national level and the visionary leadership of AP Chief Minister, who is transforming the State into a sustainable manufacturing hub. Given the State's favourable topography for power storage projects, AP is set to become an energy storage capital of India. This integrated solution is pivotal for the nation to become energy independent and establishes it as a leader of decarbonised economies," he added.

With an installed renewable energy capacity of about 7.5 GW across wind, solar and hydro capacities, the company has over 10 GW of projects under development. With this project, Greenko has pioneered the concept of storage contracts with central utilities and large industries.

"Energy storage is essential and critical for India in meeting emission goals for Paris Climate Accord and 500 GW RE capacity targets by 2030 and meeting the energy security and energy independence of the nation. The project is expected to enable production of the lowest cost green hydrogen and green ammonia, thereby reducing more than 50 per cent of the energy import bill for liquefied natural gas (LNG)," said Mahesh Kolli, President & JMD, Greenko Group.

"We have already signed firm cloud energy storage contracts with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)-backed Ayana Renewables, Arcelor Mittal, Adani Group and also signed an agreement with NTPC for storage services to deliver in peak hours and round the clock renewable energy to the Indian market," he informed.