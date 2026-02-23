Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa Debuts in the Foothills of the Himalayas, Inviting Guests to Slow Down and Savour the Good Life

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa. Set along the tranquil Nun River, framed by the foothills of the Himalayas, the resort marks the brand’s arrival in Dehradun, an emerging leisure hub and key gateway to some of North India’s most sought-after hill destinations, including Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar.

“Le Méridien continues to see strong affinity from both owners and guests, driven by its distinctive positioning and growing appeal among experience-led travellers. The brand’s steady expansion reflects that confidence”, said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International. “With the opening of Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa, we continue to make our mark in high-potential leisure and gateway destinations that are becoming increasingly important in India’s evolving travel landscape. We see tremendous opportunity ahead as we thoughtfully grow the brand across the country.”

Nestled within the serene Doon Valley, Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace a slower rhythm. Designed for creative-minded travellers who value style, culture, and ease, the resort offers an unhurried setting to settle in and savour the moment. Dehradun is a sought-after leisure destination, with scenic landscapes, pleasant climate, and relaxed pace. The city is a gateway to Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, and also offers access to cultural landmarks, nature trails, and riverfront experiences. The resort is 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport and 15 minutes from Dehradun Railway Station, well positioned for both extended stays and onward journeys into North India’s most celebrated hill and spiritual destinations.

Rooted in mid-century modern design, the resort features a calm, purposeful aesthetic with natural tones, layered textures, and curated art inspired by Uttarakhand’s landscape and culture. Architectural elements reinterpret the iconic arches of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun through a contemporary lens, creating spaces that feel both distinctive and welcoming. The resort features 103 guest rooms and suites overlooking the river or surrounding hills, each designed with nature-inspired palette and modern amenities.

Culinary experiences at Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa celebrate flavour and the pleasure of gathering. Riviera Café, the all-day dining restaurant, presents global favourites alongside regional specialties inspired by the tastes of Uttarakhand. A modern, vibrant coffee bar and gourmet bakery by day, Longitude transforms into a lively bar by night. At Aqua Current, the poolside bar, petit plates and refreshing beverages complement the natural surroundings. For a playful touch, Le Scoop by Le Méridien, the brand’s signature gelato programme, turns a simple treat into a daily ritual worth savouring.

The Explore Spa by Le Méridien draws on Himalayan botanicals and elemental traditions, with signature treatments such as the Chakra Art Massage and Himalayan Hot Salt Poultice designed to restore and rebalance. Guests can also recharge at the fully equipped fitness centre or unwind by the pool. Additionally, the Le Méridien Family Club, offers hands-on activities including pottery, pinecone painting, board games, and croquet, alongside shared family experiences, like the curated riverside picnics, inviting moments of simple pleasure and reconnection.

Le Méridien’s Unlock Art™ programme connects guests with local culture and creative communities. At Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa, the programme includes a partnership with the Forest Research Institute (FRI), offering access to its museums, botanical collections, and historic forestry exhibits.

The resort also caters to events and gatherings, with over 24,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor venues, including riverside lawns. These spaces are designed for destination weddings, social events, and corporate meetings, supported by intuitive service and thoughtful planning.

“Dehradun has long been celebrated for its natural beauty, cultural depth, and unhurried pace of life,” said Saurabh Khanna, General Manager, Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa. “With Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa, we envisioned a destination that reflects the character of the city while offering guests a refined, contemporary retreat. From locally inspired experiences and thoughtful design elements to curated moments that foster connection, every aspect of the resort has been crafted to honor Dehradun’s spirit, elevate the guest journey, and deliver the distinctive sophistication synonymous with the brand.”

