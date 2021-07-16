Leegality deepens footprint in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad : Leegality, a unified eSign, eStamp and document workflow solution, has announced that it plans to deepen its presence in AP and Telangana as part of its expansion plans.

Leegality is going for a complete nation-wide expansion – hiring across tech, product, sales, marketing, customer success, support and legal verticals.

The tailor-made business solution of the company already serves over 850 businesses across India – from BFSI majors like Federal Bank, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ltd, Airtel Payments Bank, IndusInd BFIL among others to high growth startups like Razorpay, Rupeek, Payswiff, WeWork, Dunzo among others.