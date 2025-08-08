Legal Clouds Over DMI Finance: MUFG’s $334 Million Big Bet Sparks Transparency Debate

In March 2025, DMI Finance Private Limited, a Delhi-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) secured a $334 million equity investment from Japan’s MUFG Bank (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group).

This latest development raises questions about transparency and investor due diligence in India. Industry insiders point out that none of the ongoing legal cases against DMI Finance Private Limited were publicly disclosed during the funding process, raising critical concerns about non-disclosure and investor risk as we race towards becoming a USD 5 Trillion Economy by 2027-2028.

DMI Finance Private Limited has been under mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny. There is a currently a registered ECIR by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and multiple FIRs filed against it. Despite official summons, key individuals associated with DMI have reportedly failed to appear before investigators, citing their absence from the country. This has further fuelled suspicions of intentional evasion.

Multiple sources have claimed that financial liabilities and complaints against DMI Finance could amount to several hundred crores. In response, there is a growing call to escalate the matter to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to ensure a centralized and transparent investigation. The case is now being compared to past financial debacles such as the ₹429 crore Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank scam and the ₹8,000 crore Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society collapse, both of which began with ignored early warnings.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier flagged serious irregularities in DMI Finance’s operations. Although the temporary lending ban was later lifted, the action highlighted discrepancies in pricing policies, interest spreads, and adherence to fair lending norms. The RBI’s intervention marked the first regulatory red flag, but subsequent developments reveal a much deeper problem.

DMI Finance had been named in multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) across Gurugram, Noida, and Agra. Even though some remain challenged, FIR No. 76/2025, came to be registered in Gurugram, accuses the company of using a falsified legal document bearing a forged law firm seal to extract funds from a businessman. FIR No. 0486/2022, filed in Noida Sector 113, alleging a ₹67 crore fraud involving forged board resolutions and diverted loan funds under the guise of a joint real estate project. FIR No. 1653/2019, from Noida Sector 24, linked DMI to a cyber fraud involving the misuse of identity proofs for unauthorized loans. The fourth, an FIR registered in Agra under ID 31621046220025, implicated DMI in another case of big financial fraud and criminal breach of trust, reinforcing the company’s questionable practices and conduct resulted in widening legal challenges.

Even if some of the complaints against DMI Finance are yet to be proven or fully verified, it is imperative that the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance treat the matter with utmost seriousness. The financial system cannot afford another large-scale failure, especially at a time when global instability and regional wars have left many common people financially vulnerable. Protecting small investors and public confidence must remain a top priority delays or oversight could lead to irreversible losses in already fragile times.