Lenskart, Studds, Orkla India IPO Updates for November 3, 2025 – Allotment, Price Band, and GMP Details

The primary market is active today with multiple IPOs open for bidding. Lenskart Solutions and Studds Accessories are seeing strong investor interest, while Orkla India’s IPO allotment is also expected to be finalised today.

Lenskart Solutions IPO – Day 2

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd is on the second day of its IPO bidding.

The IPO size is Rs 7,278 crore.

The price band is Rs 382–Rs 402 per share.

Its GMP (grey market premium) has gone up by 21.14%, showing good demand despite high valuation concerns.

Studds Accessories IPO – Last Day

Helmet maker Studds Accessories Ltd is seeing the final day of its IPO today, November 3.

The total issue size is Rs 455 crore.

The price band is Rs 557–Rs 585 per share.

The IPO will close today at 5 PM.

At the upper end of the range, the company is valued at around Rs 2,300 crore.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Today

The Orkla India IPO, which owns spice brands MTR and Eastern, closed last Friday with an impressive 48.74 times subscription.

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, November 3.

Investors can check their allotment status on BSE, NSE, or the Kfin Technologies website.

Other IPO News – Pine Labs and Groww

Pine Labs has announced its IPO price band at Rs 210–Rs 221 per share.

The Rs 3,900-crore IPO will be open from November 7 to November 11, 2025.

Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, has set its IPO price band at Rs 95–Rs 100 per share.

The Rs 6,632-crore issue values the company at over Rs 61,700 crore ($7 billion).

The IPO opens for the public on November 4, with a special one-day early window for retail investors on November 3.