Lexus India Announces Reopening of LM 350h Bookings

Lexus India is pleased to announce that bookings for the Lexus LM 350h have reopened today. In line with its multi-pathway approach, the Lexus LM 350h has, since its debut, captivated luxury car enthusiasts across the nation. This meticulously crafted masterpiece has redefined the ultra-luxury mobility segment.

The flagship vehicle, the LM 350h has already received an overwhelming response in the Indian market, reflecting the growing demand for ultra-luxury travel. It delivers exceptional ownership experience and sets a new benchmark in its segment. Designed to offer a serene and productive passenger environment, it features advanced hybrid technology that ensures a smooth, near-silent ride, precise handling, and outstanding rear-seat comfort for a more restful journey. Available in both four-seater and seven-seater configurations, the vehicle represents the pinnacle of comfort and the chauffeur-driven experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “We are truly grateful to our guests for their patience, continued support, and enthusiasm for the Lexus LM 350h. At Lexus India, we are driven by our guests’ aspirations and their desire for experiences that go beyond the conventional. The reopening of LM 350h bookings is not just a response to demand, but a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver unrivalled luxury, innovation, and excellence. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to experience the unique elegance of the majestic LM 350h.”

Lexus has embraced the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi, ensuring every action reflects deep respect and guest care. To reinforce this, provide absolute peace of mind and authentic luxury, Lexus India has introduced 8-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty* for all new Lexus models. This initiative has set a new standard being first in the segment in the Indian luxury car industry, financially benefiting the guests and highlighting Lexus India's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service. Additionally, Lexus India has recently introduced flexible, and tailored made Lexus Luxury Care service package which includes Comfort, Relax and Premiere options that are available in 3 years / 60,000 Km or 5 years / 100,000 Km or 8 years / 160,000 Km. This service package provides guests with multiple offerings and provides hassle-free maintenance and save on periodic maintenance and general repairs.

For more details about the LM 350h, please visit www.lexusindia.co.in

*Terms and conditions apply. Contact Lexus Dealer or Refer Warranty Manual for details provided along with the new vehicle.