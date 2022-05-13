LG to support 8700 cataract surgeries

Hyderabad: LG Electronics on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary in India launched 'Karein Roshni' - light for every sight a CSR initiative. Under the aegis of this initiative, LG has announced to support 8700 cataract eye surgeries across India through five charitable hospitals namely – Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, Icare Eye Hospital, Noida, Sankara Eye Foundation, Coimbatore, HV desai Eye Hospital, Pune and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati.

Commenting on the initiative, Younglak Kim-MD, LG Electronics India said: "Over the past 25 years, our aim has not just been to make meaningful innovations that create convenience for our consumers, but also elevate the lives of the people." LG Electronics on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary in India launched 'Karein Roshni' - light for every sight a CSR initiative. Under the aegis of this initiative, LG has announced to support 8700 cataract eye surgeries across India through five charitable hospitals namely ��� Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, Icare Eye Hospital, Noida, Sankara Eye Foundation, Coimbatore, HV desai Eye Hospital, Pune and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati.

