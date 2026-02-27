Listed InvITs deliver Rs 5,565 cr in returns during Q3

New Delhi: Listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have collectively distributed a return of Rs 5,565 crore to around 4 lakh unitholders during the third quarter of FY26, marking another quarter of steady growth. The sector comprising 26 business trusts gave a return of Rs 4,287 crore to its unitholders in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Distribution represents the overall return paid out to unitholders and comprises multiple components such as interest, dividends, repayment of capital, and other income streams. Dividend is one of the elements within the total distribution and reflects the portion of returns generated.

During the third quarter, two new InvITs started distributions, reflecting the continued growth of the sector. According to industry body Bharat InvITs Association, the InvIT market has witnessed steady expansion in terms of both asset base and investor participation.

The total assets under management (AUM) across listed InvITs is Rs 7 lakh crore, with a diversified portfolio of operational infrastructure assets across the country with sectors including roads, transmission, renewable energy, and other core infrastructure segments at the end of December 2025, it said.

This growth has been strongly supported by the government’s continued focus on infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth, it said.Additionally, it said, regulatory support, including streamlined guidelines and measures to deepen capital markets, has enhanced the attractiveness of InvITs as an investment vehicle.

"The InvIT ecosystem is entering a new phase of expansion, with increasing participation from domestic and global investors. As the sector evolves, InvITs will continue to unlock value, enable efficient capital recycling, and deepen India's infrastructure investment landscape," Bharat InvITs Association CEO N S Venkatesh said.

As India accelerates infrastructure development, InvITs are expected to play a central role in unlocking capital, enabling efficient asset recycling, and deepening long-term infrastructure financing markets, it added.