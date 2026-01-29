Little’s gives babies a voice with its new campaign ‘Life is Hard. Switch to Softer’





In a space where most communication is directed at parents through tips, guides, and checklists, Little’s shifts attention to baby’s experience that often goes unheard. The narrative draws from an everyday truth that babies quietly endure discomfort they cannot express, whether it is irritation from a rough diaper, dryness from bathing products, or sensitivity caused by harsh ingredients. These moments may appear routine to adults but for a baby, they shape how safe, soothed, and secure the world feels.

Bringing this perspective to life, the digital narrative unfolds through three films centred on Little’s Fluffy Soft Diapers, Little’s Organix Moisturizing Baby Bathing Bar, and Little’s Organix Baby Lotion. Told through a baby’s internal monologue, the films portray everyday situations from the baby’s point of view, revealing how overwhelming even simple moments can be when comfort is compromised. The storytelling is warm and relatable, encouraging parents to pause and reflect on how deeply small choices affect their baby’s wellbeing.

This thinking is rooted in the brand’s 3S philosophy of Soft, Safe, and Sensitive, which guides the development of its entire portfolio across diapers, personal care, feeding products, wipes, and toys. Each product is designed to minimise irritation, avoid harsh exposure, and support a baby’s delicate skin and developing senses, helping reduce everyday discomfort that they cannot articulate.

From a business perspective, Life Is Hard. Switch to Softer supports awareness and trial across Little’s growing range, while reinforcing its positioning as a comprehensive baby care brand for modern, digitally engaged parents who are increasingly conscious of what their babies experience, not just what they use.

Abhishek Kumar, VP, Piramal Consumer Healthcare comments, “Baby care has traditionally been communicated through the parent’s lens. With this campaign, we wanted to shift the focus to the baby — the one actually experiencing the world for the first time. ‘Life is Hard. Switch to Softer.’ captures that truth with humour and empathy. At Little’s, our products are built to be soft, safe and sensitive, because even small choices have a big impact on a baby’s comfort and well-being. This campaign reflects our intent to create care that feels gentler, more thoughtful and more relevant for today’s parents.”

With this 3-part AI crafted campaign, Little’s refreshes category storytelling by letting the baby speak first reminding parents that when life feels hard for little ones, softer choices can make all the difference.