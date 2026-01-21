Livestockify is revolutionizing poultry farming by expanding IoT deployments and integrating AI-driven health monitoring to increase farm production

Indian agritech startup Livestockify is making rapid strides in changing the contours of poultry health monitoring with IoT and AI-enabled continuous monitoring solutions that detect diseases in real time, thereby improving the overall welfare of the flock. It combines smart hardware with advanced analytics to address poultry industry’s most crucial challenges — high mortality rates caused by delayed disease detection and inefficient monitoring.

Founded in 2023 by Akhil Reddy K, Chitra A, and Sanjay Reddy, Livestockify was established with an aim to make poultry farming more data-driven, predictive, and sustainable. In order to achieve that, the team developed an integrated IoT platform capable of continuous health monitoring, real-time analytics, and automated alerts that help farmers take timely action to improve productivity.

The uniqueness in this company is the way it can integrate sensor-based health data, environmental metrics, and AI-driven diagnostics into actionable insights for farmers that have direct relevance to poultry welfare and profitability. Livestockify is currently serving 120+ farms throughout India, showing significant decreases in disease-related losses and improved feed efficiency.

Participation in the Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme helped Livestockify strengthen its business model and scaling strategy. The mentorship, guidance, exposure and training sessions of the program guided the team on building sustainable operations and undertaking strategic pivots, accelerating the journey from the pilot stage toward commercial deployment. Livestockify, legally Kuppismart Solutions Private Limited, gained early support as an incubatee startup at IIMA Ventures, connecting farmers, traders, and service providers in livestock management and trading. This affiliation provided initial ecosystem access amid Kotak BizLabs' focus on agritech ventures from Tier-II cities like Hyderabad.

Innovation and impact lie at the heart of Livestockify, which is driving the next wave of digital transformation in poultry farming—proving that homegrown agritech solutions can deliver global-grade precision, efficiency, and sustainability for India’s farmers.