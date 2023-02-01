Lori Health digitising practice of fitness trainers, nutritionists

Lori Health is a no-code platform to digitise the practice of health professionals, particularly fitness trainers and nutritionists. It aims to digitise India's underserved tier-2 and tier-3 markets through our B2B (business-to-business) dashboard & B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) app model where any health professional can manage their practice and engage with their patients and clients.

The Bengaluru-based startup was founded by Silky Singh and Alekhya Boora. In an exclusive interview with Bizz Buzz, Lori Health Chief Executive Officer Silky Singh says, "Our solution requires no upfront costs or setup and is a pay-per-use model, so there is no financial burden on health professionals to go digital and connect with their patients and clients."

When Lori Health was conceptualised and how did you get the idea to start a B2B app for health professionals?

We have launched Lori.Health as a B2C (business-to-consumer) app first. In the first three months, we have had over 13,000 downloads, with a DAU/MAU (daily active users to monthly active users) of more than 20 per cent. During this period, we have interacted with a lot of users, and have understood that most of them have their own doctors and other health professionals that they spend time with.

Several digital apps have a certain overlap when it comes to providing care. We took a call at that point to pivot to a B2B2C model, where the health professionals could connect to their clients and manage the continuum of care. Our solution requires no upfront costs or setup and is a pay-per-use model, so there is no financial burden on health professionals to go digital.

How user-friendly is the platform? Is it available in regional languages also?

The platform is a combination of a dashboard for health professionals and an app for their patients and clients. It is very user friendly and the health professionals require no training to start using the platform. The setup is easy, and so is getting connected to the patients and clients. Today, we have only launched it in English, but we do have plans to launch the platform in regional languages as well.

How is the response from the nutritionists and fitness experts? Let us know how the platform helps them in attracting more clients.

We have reached out to several health professionals to test the platform, and we have been working on their feedback. They appreciated the easy to use features and the setup process. By sharing a link to access the user app, every health professional can connect with their patients. The platform provides them to manage both their patients and practice, thereby helping them serve more clients efficiently.

Where do you have operations currently? Could you tell us about the expansion plans in tier-2 and tier-3 cities?

We are currently in the PMF (Product market fit) stage, and our go-to-market (GTM) strategy is focused on independent practitioners, primarily in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

How is the support from WeHub and Telangana government?

Telangana government's WeHub has been a great incubator. We have gotten a chance to not only interact with other startups but also with various industry experts.

What is the revenue model? How is the platform performing so far? What is the target ahead?

Ours is primarily a B2B model, where the health professionals pay a recurring monthly fee for the usage of the platform. For the first 10 patients, the platform is forever free to use. For every additional 10, a fee of Rs 499 per month is charged. We are currently in the pre-revenue stage.

When are you planning to start Mental Health Pro? Are you in talks with psychiatrists or psychologists for testing this?

We will be rolling out the Mental Health Pro in the next few weeks. We have already consulted several psychiatrists for their insights and to enhance our understanding of the problem statement.

What is the team size at present? Are you going to add more people any time soon?

We are an early stage startup with a very small tech team at the moment. We would be looking to add a few business executives once we are in the market.

Are you looking for any tie-ups with government or non-government organisations to take the platform to the masses?

We would love to tie up with government or non-government organisations to reach the masses. We have been exploring this actively.

Do you have any fundraising plans in the near future?

We have been selected as one of the top 10 startups of the Gain Accelerator program. We are actively having conversations to raise our seed round of funding.

(This is the 8th interview of WTC Shamshabad-WE Hub Startup Series, a collaborative effort of World Trade Center – Shamshabad and WE Hub, the incubator for women-led startups, to showcase startups founded by women entrepreneurs)