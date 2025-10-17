LOYA at Taj West End, Bengaluru Honoured as “Leading Fine Dining Outlet in Hotel/Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025

Bengaluru, India: LOYA, the experiential dining destination at Taj West End, Bengaluru, has been awarded the prestigious “Leading Fine Dining Outlet in Hotel/Resort” title at the 9th South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, hosted in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This recognition places LOYA among the region’s most exceptional dining destinations, celebrating its ability to connect Northern-inspired culinary traditions with contemporary dining expectations. The award was proudly received by Chef Sonal Chandra, Sous Chef at LOYA, on behalf of the team.

LOYA is more than a restaurant, it’s a journey through stories, ingredients, and craftsmanship from across the Northern belt of the subcontinent. Guests experience dishes made with indigenous produce, served in handcrafted metal and ceramicware, and set against an ambiance designed to evoke warmth, nostalgia, and understated luxury. This holistic approach makes LOYA stand out as a dining experience rather than just a meal.

“This recognition is a testament to the passion, creativity, and meticulous work of our team at LOYA and Taj West End,” said Taljinder Singh, Senior Vice President and Brand Custodian, IHCL. “At LOYA, our endeavour is to create evocative dining experiences that honour our rich culinary heritage while staying relevant to today’s discerning guests.”

Part of the legendary Taj West End, established in 1887, LOYA reflects the hotel’s enduring legacy of hospitality and its role as a cultural hub in Bengaluru. Together, they bring alive the art of storytelling through food and design, setting a benchmark for fine dining in South Asia.

Now in its ninth edition, the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s most respected platform recognising excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. With winners spanning Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, SATA highlights the innovation, resilience, and collaboration shaping the future of the region’s tourism industry.