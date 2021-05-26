LT Foods Q4FY21 results: Profit rises 2.38% YoY to Rs 60 cror

LT Foods on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, reported a 2.38 per cent YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 59.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had reported a profit of Rs 58.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 5.8 per cent to Rs 1,129.2 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to the revenue of Rs 1,199.3 crore posted last year. The EBITDA stood at Rs 121 crore, down 7.6 per cent from Rs 131 crore posted last year.



The margin remained almost flat at 10.7 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 10.9 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



Expenses were lower at Rs 1,058.12 crore as against Rs 1,132.89 crore a year ago.



Commenting on the financial results, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Ashwani Arora said that, "LT Foods has responded to these unprecedented times with agility by prioritizing the health and safety of our team members across the globe along with ensuring the availability of our products through our global supply chain hubs to our loyal consumers and serving the community. Despite the challenges, we achieved a healthy all-around performance on our Strategic Pillars of Growth, Margin Expansion and Strengthening of Financial metrics aided by our integrated "Farm to Fork "model, strong brand presence across geographies, a well-entrenched distribution network with global supply chain hubs. We are optimistic on the outlook of the overall business as we progress on our journey of creating strong, progressive, sustainable, profitable and growing consumer business across all geographies."



Shares of LT Foods closed Rs 8.80 or 10.02 per cent lower at Rs 79 apiece on NSE.

