Made in India Hyundai EXTER Lands on the Shores of South Africa

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), cumulatively the largest exporter of passenger vehicles by volumes from India, announced the expansion of its exports portfolio with the export of the Hyundai EXTER. The model will now be available to customers in South Africa making it the eighth model to be exported to the country from India.

Commenting on the exports portfolio expansion, Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “South Africa has always been an important export market for HMIL, as most of the models that are manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Also, 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marks 20 years of exporting worldclass products to South Africa. ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience, but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai EXTER would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India.”

HMIL commenced the export of EXTER by dispatching the first lot of 996 units to South Africa. EXTER will be Hyundai’s eighth model offering in the country after GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, i20, i20 N Line, VENUE, VENUE N Line and ALCAZAR.

Hyundai EXTER, manufactured exclusively by HMIL, has already surpassed the milestone of 1 lakh sales in India within a year of its launch. In 2024, EXTER has become an even more attractive package as it now offers Hy-CNG (Dual Cylinder CNG) and Knight Edition variants, continuing to exhibit a robust performance in the dynamic Indian market.

Log on to hyundai.co.in for more information.