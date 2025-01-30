‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door debuts in Japan

The ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door was unveiled in Japan today. This iconic model was first showcased in Auto Expo 2023 in India and is the second most exported model from Maruti Suzuki in FY 2024-25^.

The Jimny 5-door is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana. It has a strong legacy as a global off-roader and is exported to almost 100 countries. The introduction of this legendary 4WD SUV in Japan marks an important step in Maruti Suzuki’s export journey as it becomes the second SUV after Fronx to be supplied to the home market of Suzuki Motor Corporation in FY 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The introduction of ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability. It is our second model to be exported to Japan in this fiscal year (FY 2024-25) after Fronx in August 2024. Jimny is the second most exported Maruti Suzuki car in FY 2024-25^. After its resounding success in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, we are confident that it will delight customers in Japan. The export of Jimny reaffirms our commitment towards ‘Make-in-India for the world’.”

The Jimny has over half a century of heritage and is a popular model worldwide. Suzuki has sold more than 3.5 million units of Jimny worldwide, in 199 countries and regions. The 3-door version of Jimny was already in sale in the Japanese market. The 5-door version will further add to the popularity of the model. With India as a production base for Jimny 5-door, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature to meet the growing demand for the iconic off-roader brand.

