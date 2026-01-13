Mahindra Premieres XUV 7XO with 5 Pioneering Tech Disruptions Starting at ₹ 13.66 Lakh

Mahindra has consistently worked towards democratising technology, and the XUV 7XO further exemplifies this commitment by offering advanced features starting from the base variant. The AX variant, featuring Coast-to-Coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, Intelligent ADRENOX, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT, Cruise Control, Push Button Start/Stop, and 75 safety features—all as standard—makes cutting-edge technology and premium features more accessible than ever.

Great Value across all variants

Ex Showroom Prices

Variant Seater Gasoline Diesel Gasoline(G)/Diesel(D) MT MT AT Exclusive AX 7 STR ₹ 13.66 Lakh ₹ 14.96 Lakh NA AX3 7 STR ₹ 16.02 Lakh* ₹ 16.49 Lakh* NA AX5 7 STR ₹ 17.52 Lakh* ₹ 17.99 Lakh* NA AX7 7 STR ₹ 18.48 Lakh* ₹ 18.95 Lakh*^ NA AX7T 7 STR NA ₹ 20.99 Lakh*^ G – ₹ 21.97 Lakh 6 STR NA ₹ 21.39 Lakh* G – ₹ 22.16 Lakh AX7L 7 STR NA ₹ 22.47 Lakh*^ G - ₹ 23.45 Lakh 6 STR NA NA G – ₹ 23.64 Lakh D - ₹ 24.11 Lakh

These are Introductory Prices for first 40,000 customer deliveries (terms and conditions apply)

*Automatic transmission available at additional ₹ 1.45 Lakh

^All Wheel Drive Variant available at an additional cost of ₹ 2.45 Lakh

# Delivery Timelines:

- AX7, AX7T, AX7L (Starting with pre-booked customers) – January 14, 2026

- AX, AX3, AX5 – Staring April 2026





Key Highlights:

Expressive Design: Full-width grille with jewel-like talon accents, Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs, diamond-inspired Clear Lens LED taillamps, R19 diamond cut alloy wheels and super-premium high-gloss piano-black finish exude a ‘tough-premium’ character

Experiential Tech: Coast-to-Coast 31.24cm Triple HD screens, 16 speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with India’s first Dolby Vision & Atmos, 540-degree camera with digital video recording, ADAS Level 2 with Dynamic Visualisation, Frameless Electrochromic IRVM and Memory ORVM with Auto Tilt for reverse, Approach Unlock & Walk Away Lock

Smoother in every move: Global debut of the revolutionary DAVINCI damping technology; Front McPherson Strut & Multi-link Rear Independent suspension with Frequency Selective Damping & Stabilizer Bar offering superlative ride and handling





Exquisite Luxury: 6-Way Powered Co-driver seat with 4-way Boss Mode, Front Seat and Rear Ventilated Seats, BYOD, High Density Seat Foam with First-in-segment Plush Pads

Authentic SUV Legacy: Best-in-Segment 2L mStallion TGDi gasoline engine and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel engine options, first-in-segment All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in Diesel

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “XUV 7XO is our next step in delivering a truly premium, technology-forward SUV—smoother in ride, sharper in response, and smarter in experience. We are introducing DAVINCI suspension system —our new valve-based damping technology—for the first time worldwide, delivering a distinctly more plush and settled ride. ADRENOX+, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P, marks the first introduction of this chipset in an ICE vehicle in India, enabling exceptional computing speed and responsiveness. Inside, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, engineered for exceptional spectral balance, is paired with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision—introduced for the first time in India. Backed by mStallion/mHawk powertrains and upgraded ADAS, the XUV 7XO offers a drive that feels confident, refined and engaging.”





Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We wanted the XUV 7XO to feel instantly recognisable, iconic yet unmistakably new. Its exterior design exudes the trademark Mahindra authentic-SUV character of athletic presence and sophisticated refinement, with an imposing all-new grille featuring a piano black finish and jewel like talon accents, as well as Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The cabin feels immersive and serene, pairing plush, premium finishes with a futuristic coast-to-coast display and an audio-visual experience that cocoons occupants in luxury. To put it simply, the XUV 7XO has been designed to reshape aspirations and set new standards for sophistication, safety, performance and capability. It takes the SUV experience and raises it to the power of X.”





Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The XUV700 created a new benchmark for India’s SUV market and its momentum has not slowed since. With the XUV 7XO, we are taking that benchmark to new heights. The segment is evolving fast, expectations are rising and India’s appetite for advanced, high-performance SUVs has never been stronger. The XUV 7XO reflects our commitment to stay ahead of the curve by delivering a product that sets new standards in design, technology and capability. In short, the XUV 7XO is built to be a trendsetter for the future of SUVs and will further solidify our position as a leader in the SUV segment.”





The XUV 7XO moves the game forward with its Unmissable Presence, Spirited Performance, Sci-Fi technology, World Class Safety and Sophistication and Comfort.





Key Features: