Mahindra University Launches School of Hospitality Management Announces new B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management

Hyderabad: Mahindra University has announced the launch of the School of Hospitality Management in Hyderabad today. The school introduced B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management, which aims to equip students with an integrated culinary excellence offering in the dynamic hospitality management business. The course is designed to nurture versatile global professionals combining traditional and core skills with modern technological advancements. This new school will open doors to exciting global opportunities, with a focus on innovation, analytics, and sustainability.

The first academic session with 60 seats will commence in February 2025, with admissions opening in January 2025.

All students after their 10+2 across all streams from any statutory board with an 80% score are eligible to apply for the course. They can avail of admission through a valid NCHMCT JEE entrance examination score or by qualifying for the Mahindra University Hospitality Management Entrance Test-2025 (MUHET 2025). A panel interview for shortlisted candidates will follow this. Students can apply online at www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in by filling out the application form.

The School of Hospitality Management has academic partnerships with some of the most prestigious institutions in the world, including Virginia Tech, Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership at the University of Houston, Swiss Hotel Management School, César Ritz Colleges and Culinary Arts Academy, Switzerland. The school has also partnered with Mahindra Holidays and Club Mahindra, two of India’s most renowned hospitality brands. These collaborations offer students invaluable industry insights, hands-on training, and opportunities for students to have direct exposure to operational aspects of hospitality, helping them bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices.

According to Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, "The School of Hospitality is a remarkable addition to our portfolio of cutting-edge programmes, designed to seamlessly integrate industry expertise with academic excellence. This new school will empower its students to master the latest trends and technologies in this ever-evolving field. Guided by renowned faculty, our students will experience an exceptional learning environment through masterclasses, interactive workshops, and immersive real-world simulations, equipping them to lead and innovate in this dynamic field."

Chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, Dean, School of Hospitality, Mahindra University, said, “The hospitality industry is evolving rapidly, and to stay ahead of the curve, we need to equip our students with a comprehensive skill set that includes technical expertise and strategic thinking. This programme is designed to develop culinary skills and cultivate leadership, entrepreneurship, and sustainable practices. We aim to inspire students to think critically and innovatively, positioning them to lead and create impactful change in the hospitality industry.”

“Our programme will also focus on emerging and futuristic areas, such as enhancing customer experiences through technology and culinary product innovation to address lifestyle diseases. By exploring the intersection of technology and culinary arts, we will empower students to design innovative solutions that elevate guest experiences while contributing to health and wellness trends. This forward-thinking approach ensures that our graduates are prepared for today’s challenges and equipped to lead the future of the hospitality industry. Launching the B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management at the School of Hospitality, Mahindra University, marks a significant step in transforming hospitality education in India. With its unique combination of academic rigour, industry partnerships, and a focus on leadership and entrepreneurship, this programme promises to be a game-changer for students aspiring to succeed in the global hospitality landscape,” he added.

India's hospitality and culinary sector generates approximately $250 billion annually, representing around 7.5% of the nation's GDP. Driven by the expanding domestic and international tourism markets, the industry is set to create over 10 million new jobs by 2033. The sector plays a pivotal role in the global economy, contributing significantly to employment generation, entrepreneurship opportunities, and skill development.

About Mahindra University:

Mahindra University, Hyderabad (India), is a multi-disciplinary university. It works towards "Educating future citizens for and of a better world". It is envisioned to be a private University that will play a significant role in driving quality improvements and innovation in higher education in the coming years. Mahindra University will focus on generating new knowledge through engagement in cutting-edge research, creating a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and undertaking collaborative projects with industry and other academic institutions. The University is backed by Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd., the flagship IT company of the Mahindra Group, a US $19.4 billion industrial entity that employs more than 2,56,000 employees across 100 countries.