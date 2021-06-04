Mahindra will supply 11 Airport Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with M/s Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd., Mumbai for procurement of 11 Airport Surveillance Radars with Monopulse Secondary, Surveillance Radar for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on June 03, 2021.

M&M in a regulatory filing said, "The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the 'Buy & Make' category."

The installation of these radars will increase the air domain awareness around airfields and enhance safety & efficiency in flying operations of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

The signing of this contract is an achievement of the Government towards 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and the objectives envisaged in the programme. This would enable absorption of technology, skill development and indigenous manufacture, boosting employment opportunities.