MakeMyTrip Introduces Women-Centric Safety and Assurance Signals in Stay and Bus Bookings

MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company, is leveraging technology and user-generated content to help women travellers make more confident choices across accommodation and intercity bus bookings. The approach is informed by behavioural signals observed on the platform, which indicate a more deliberate review journey among women travellers, including higher click-through on reviews, greater time spent on maps and street view, and deeper engagement with guest-uploaded photos before confirming a booking.

These patterns are reinforced by booking behaviour. Women are booking 50 percent more stays at least 15 days in advance and show a 16 percent higher preference for premium and branded properties compared to men. This trend becomes more pronounced as women travellers move from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities, where branded stays also function as a signal of assurance. On intercity bus routes, solo women travellers also tend to prefer seating arrangements that place them alongside other women rather than in mixed proximity.

When the platform detects that a woman may be planning a stay, key cues surface more prominently. Ratings submitted by women are highlighted. AI led summaries bring forward cues such as staff behaviour and location safety during the stay search process. Additionally, women specific amenity indicators such as CCTV, door eye, door chains and full-length mirrors are surfaced more clearly to help travellers understand the safeguards in place at the property. Travellers can also use the Street View option already available on the platform to visually assess the surrounding roads and approach to the property before making a decision.

For intercity bus journeys this same approach is being applied. AI identifies reviews from female only journeys and filters them by areas of concern such as punctuality, safety and cleanliness. Each attribute is assigned a sentiment tag, allowing women to assess feedback quickly and make a decision with greater confidence. When a woman books one side of a double berth the adjacent berth is automatically restricted to female only to avoid mixed proximity. This enables a basic layer of assurance especially during overnight or long-distance journeys.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “Women are already careful in planning their travel. The usage patterns indicate how thoughtfully they evaluate both stays and travel routes. We are trying to make this trip planning process easier for them leveraging our rich data and AI so that they can take informed decisions.”

Beneath this lies a dual effort. One layer draws from millions of reviews and user generated signals using AI to understand how women travellers evaluate their stays and travel routes. The other comes from structured partner data across nearly 97,000 accommodation properties and more than 3,500 intercity bus operators, covering amenities, safeguards and operational practices. Together they form the base that enables women to see their options more clearly.